Scotland’s Build-to-Rent Market Poised for Revival as 10,000 Homes Edge Closer

Scotland’s build-to-rent sector is showing signs of a major recovery after years of stalled development activity, with new legislation expected to unlock thousands of delayed homes and reignite investor confidence.

According to new analysis from property consultancy Ryden, part of the Lambert Smith Hampton Group, changes to Scotland’s rent control regulations could pave the way for nearly 10,000 build-to-rent homes to move forward. The findings were published as part of Lambert Smith Hampton’s “Live & Kicking” Build to Rent Report 2026.

The Scottish market has faced significant disruption since 2022, when emergency rent controls were introduced during the cost-of-living crisis. The measures led to a sharp decline in investor confidence, with many planned developments paused or delayed amid concerns over long-term viability and returns.

As a result, there are currently no large-scale build-to-rent developments under construction anywhere in Scotland, despite a substantial pipeline of approved schemes waiting to progress.

However, sentiment across the sector has shifted following the introduction of the Private Housing Rent Control (Exempt Property) (Scotland) Regulations 2026, which came into force in April. The new rules confirm that qualifying build-to-rent developments will be exempt from rent control measures, providing developers and investors with greater certainty.

Industry experts believe the changes could mark a turning point for Scotland’s residential investment market, particularly in Glasgow and Edinburgh, where much of the future activity is expected to be concentrated.

David Fraser, partner in residential investment and development at Ryden, said the market had effectively ground to a halt after 2022, but the new exemptions had restored the clarity investors needed to commit to projects once again.

He added that Scotland had moved from being one of the UK’s most uncertain build-to-rent markets to one of its most compelling opportunities for investment.

More than 5,200 build-to-rent homes have been delivered across Scotland so far, largely within Glasgow and Edinburgh. However, this remains significantly behind comparable English cities, where the sector has become a major contributor to housing supply and urban regeneration.

The report also highlights growing interest in co-living and single-family rental developments, both of which are expected to play an increasing role in tackling Scotland’s housing shortage.

With tenant demand remaining strong and regulatory barriers beginning to ease, the sector is now expected to enter a new phase of growth, with long-delayed schemes finally moving closer to delivery.

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