Catella APAM makes trio of senior promotions

Victoria Morgan has been promoted to Director, joining the Company’s senior leadership team

Rhys Williams and William Grenfell have both been promoted to Senior Principal

Catella APAM, the integrated UK real estate investment and asset manager, today announces it has promoted Victoria Morgan to Director. She joins founder and Executive Director Simon Cooke and Managing Director Melissa Baldwin on the firm’s senior leadership team. Rhys Williams and William Grenfell have been promoted from Associate Director to Senior Principal.

Victoria, previously Head of Asset Management, will retain strategic oversight of the firm’s £1.6 billion portfolio and continue to lead on client servicing and key relationships, while contributing to the broader leadership and direction of the business.

Victoria joined Catella APAM in July 2023, initially leading asset management for the southern region before being promoted to Head of Asset Management with full UK oversight. She brings over 19 years of experience across complex and diverse portfolios in the UK and Europe. Victoria has a track record spanning industrial, logistics, office and specialist asset classes at institutions including CapitaLand, where she held responsibility for £1.8 billion in AUM, and M7 Real Estate, where she managed a 3.6 million sq ft national commercial portfolio.

Since joining, Victoria has led the structural transformation of Catella APAM’s asset management function, integrating the asset management and portfolio management teams and bringing together analytical and asset-level expertise. Under her leadership, the team manages 5.4 million sq ft across residential, industrial, office and retail.

William joined Catella APAM in 2015 and brings over 20 years of post-qualification experience to the role. He is the client lead on the firm’s mandate for Danish pension fund Britannia Invest A/S, overseeing asset management of a regional UK office portfolio, including the delivery of the c.60,000 sq ft One Friary redevelopment in Temple Quay, Bristol, on track for practical completion in summer 2026.

Rhys has been with the firm since 2014 and is the client lead on Catella APAM’s mandate for the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, overseeing asset management of a mixed-sector portfolio that includes Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich, the Grade II-listed Morgan Quarter in Cardiff, and major industrial holdings at Kingsway Business Park in Rochdale and Leeds Valley Park, where the team has set record rents for the West Yorkshire industrial market.

In their new positions, Rhys and William will take on increased responsibility for client management, business development and people leadership, acting as second-in-command to Victoria within the asset management team.

Simon Cooke, Founder and Executive Director of Catella APAM, said: “We’re really proud to announce these senior promotions, which not only highlight the exceptional quality of our people but also our commitment to developing talent from within.

“Victoria’s promotion to Director is thoroughly deserved and a reflection of the extraordinary contribution she has made to this business. Her leadership, commercial instinct and genuine commitment to her people make her an integral part of this business, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact she will have for our clients.

“Will and Rhys are exactly the kind of people this business is built on – experienced and deeply client-focused. These promotions recognise their outstanding individual performance.”

Victoria Morgan, Director at Catella APAM, said: “I’m delighted to join the senior leadership team and help share the next phase of the business at such an exciting point for Catella APAM. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the team over the past three years and am proud of the progress we’ve made in building an integrated asset management platform. It’s also great to see Rhys and William recognised for their continued impact and leadership.”