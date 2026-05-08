Liverpool’s £1.2bn Kings Waterfront District Moves Closer as Public Consultation Opens

Fresh plans have been revealed for Kings, a major £1.2bn waterfront development in Liverpool that could deliver one of the UK’s tallest buildings outside London.

The eight-acre scheme, brought forward by Beetham Group and Davos Property, is described by the developers as the regeneration of a “forgotten corner” of Liverpool’s waterfront. A public consultation has now opened ahead of the submission of a hybrid planning application later this year.

Kings would be the city’s largest development project since Liverpool ONE and is set to include 10 buildings across a new mixed-use district. Consent has already been secured for the first building, a 28-storey residential tower.

The wider masterplan includes six residential buildings, providing around 2,750 homes in total. At the heart of the proposals is a 70-storey tower designed by SimpsonHaugh Architects, which would include a hotel on its lower floors and more than 500 branded residences above. If delivered, it would become Liverpool’s tallest building.

SimpsonHaugh is the largest tower’s designer. Credit: Infinite 3D

Across the district, the plans include around 400 hotel rooms, 150,000 sq ft of office space close to the river, and 160,000 sq ft for retail, leisure, food and beverage operators. The scheme will also include a new arts venue, shared workspace for start-ups and technology businesses, and public realm designed to improve connections across the waterfront.

The development is being planned across three zones. Residential uses would be focused towards the northern end of the site, linking with Waterloo Dock and Pall Mall. Offices would sit towards the southern end, creating a connection between Liverpool’s business district and the Princes Dock office quarter, while leisure uses would be positioned in the centre of the scheme.

The hybrid planning application will seek detailed consent for the site layout, services and some buildings, with outline consent requested for the remaining plots.

Hugh Frost, chairman of Beetham Group, said Kings represents a statement of confidence in Liverpool, its leadership and its economy. He said the consultation would allow the public to help shape a scheme that could deliver a significant step-change for the city.

Chris Bolland, managing partner at Brock Carmichael, the masterplan architect for Kings, said the proposals had been carefully developed around heritage, permeability, layout, massing and scale. He added that feedback from people across Liverpool and Wirral would be an important part of refining the final plans.

The joint venture is now seeking investment partners for the project, including build-to-rent funding, a branded residences partner, a hotel operator and support for the office element.

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