NHS to take UKREiiF attendees inside the new hospital programme with dedicated healthcare leaders morning

As the New Hospital Programme moves into its delivery phase, the programme’s leaders will be hosting a dedicated morning at UKREiiF this May, digging into detail on future ambitions for the programme and how delivery for the first wave of schemes is being implemented.

Taking place in the Pagabo Local Growth Pavilion, the sessions will be hosted by Sypro, a contract management solutions provider for construction and infrastructure projects. The day will kick off with an introduction from Chief Programme Officer Natalie Forrest, who will outline the ambition, scale and long-term delivery of the NHP, setting the scene for the following panel sessions.

Throughout the morning, three key panel sessions will roll into each other – focusing on collaboration driving the success of the Hospital 2.0 Alliance, how industrialisation is transforming hospital delivery through offsite manufacturing and Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), and the role of digital innovation in shaping future healthcare delivery.

Speakers will include wide representation from the New Hospital Programme, along with contractors appointed to the Hospital 2.0 Alliance Framework, and partner NHS Trusts delivering hospital schemes on a national scale. Attendees will also be invited to actively contribute to the discussion through an open-chair opportunity on the day.

Natalie Forrest, Chief Programme Officer at the New Hospital Programme, said: “It’s great to be back at UKREiiF and to build on the conversations we started last year. What matters now is that we turn ambition into delivery, and this session is about being open on how we’re doing that.

“We’re bringing together the people who are directly involved in delivering these hospitals, from our construction partners to our NHS trusts – to share what’s working, where we’re learning, and how we’re approaching things differently.

“We are creating a consistent and efficient way of delivering healthcare infrastructure that brings together long-term investment, skills development, and real social value for our communities. The Hospital 2.0 Alliance approach makes this possible, and why it’s such an important shift for the future of the NHS and our healthcare infrastructure.”

The New Hospital Programme morning will take place from 10:15am to 12:30pm on Wednesday 20 May in the Pagabo Local Growth Pavilion at UKREiiF, with the programme including natural breaks for networking among attendees around the talks.

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