Pagabo opens bidding for next-generation £26bn developer-led framework

NATIONAL procurement specialist Pagabo is inviting suppliers yesterday – 11 May – to bid for places on its next-generation National Framework for Developer-Led Schemes, which has a total anticipated value of up to £26bn.

Compliant with the Procurement Act 2023 and Procurement Regulations 2024, the unique procurement offering will support public sector bodies with securing transformative development work through compliant procurement routes over a closed four-year period from 19th October 2026.

Following the formation of a 10-year strategic delivery partnership that will see resources, reputation and expertise combined to establish a new benchmark for construction and development procurement, this is one instalment in a series of new frameworks being brought to market by Pagabo and YPO in 2026. YPO is the centralised procurement authority for the framework, while Pagabo is the framework manager responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.

Suppliers will be appointed to provide a range of developer-led scheme related services including consultancy, legal support and development types. Within each lot, SME inclusivity is embedded, and for the first time, development consultants and legal providers have been added to offer clients a turnkey procurement solution that provides ongoing support, full compliance, reduced risk, cost savings, greater collaboration and broader project outcomes.

The framework will be available to all public sector bodies, from local authorities and education providers through to NHS trusts and housing associations. The framework is divided into seven lots. Lots 3 to 6 each include eight development types, and each lot, as well as those containing development types, is further divided into eight geographic areas. The geographical areas that the national framework covers includes the north, midlands, southwest, and southeast of England, London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The lots include:

Lot 1 – from £0+ (Development Consultants, contracts)

Lot 2 – from £0+ (Development Legal Providers, contracts)

Lot 3 – up to £100m (Special Purpose Vehicle Schemes)

Lot 4 – £100m+ (Special Purpose Vehicle Schemes)

Lot 5 – up to £50m (Development Agreement Schemes)

Lot 6 – from £50m+ (Development Agreement Schemes)

Lot 7 – from £0+ (Development Management Services, contracts)

Jonathan Parker

Jonathan Parker, development director at Pagabo, said: “The Framework for Developer-Led Schemes has seen extensive use UK wide due to its substantial impact on client ambitions and built environment development. The existing framework supports clients with very prominent challenges in the market, such as compliance, viability and risk, with the new offering designed to do exactly the same and more – while conforming with updated procurement regulations set out within the Procurement Act.

“We’ll continue to work closely alongside YPO, appointed suppliers and interested clients to offer effective procurement solutions and support throughout schemes. As well as wanting to see the framework continue contributing to major development and growth across the UK, the framework’s characteristics will ensure value for money, collaboration and impactful social value are prioritised in every procurement.”

To date, the successful first iteration of the Developer-Led Framework has delivered projects with a total value of £7.8bn. Throughout the process of renewing the framework, priority has been given to premarket engagement and creating fair and transparent opportunities for suppliers, aligning with the principles at the centre of the Procurement Act 2023 which is now shaping new procurement activity.

Jonathan continued: “As the Developer-Led offering has become more popular, we’ve been able to grow our dedicated team at Pagabo, welcoming experienced professionals with both sector specific and regional knowledge that benefits both suppliers and clients. This is an exciting time for Pagabo and YPO, and we both look forward to seeing this second iteration of the framework come to life.”

Operating a digital-first, end to end delivery model, the national procurement specialist’s Pagabo+ system will be used as a central platform through which all framework activity will be managed. The single environment will play host to information on and management of new opportunities, call-off activity, performance monitoring and reporting, as well as compliance assurance.

Supporting with enhancement of the full lifecycle of procurement and project delivery, appointed suppliers will also be able to use Pagabo Group’s social value and contract management platforms Loop and Sypro.

To view the full tender document and submit a bid before the deadline at 12pm on 3 July, visit https://in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1279

For more information about Pagabo, visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk

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