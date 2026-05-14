Pall-Ex Group Set To Invest £8million Into New Sustainable South West Logistics Hub

Plans for two brand new South West hubs have been revealed by leading logistics network, Pall-Ex Group, as it earmarks an £8 million investment for strengthening its services across the region.

The South West peninsula, often known as the ‘final frontier’, has historically been one of the most challenging delivery locations in the UK due to its landscape. In spite of that, the region has been dubbed a ‘logistics hot spot’, with brands like Pall-Ex continuing to see year-on-year growth.

Now, businesses throughout the region will soon benefit from the launch of two new facilities in Willand, Devon (Pall-Ex South West), and Launceston in Cornwall (Pall-Ex Logistics), giving them access to a range of haulage services including next-day palletised freight distribution, warehousing and storage.

Pall-Ex South West’s 218,000 sq ft hub in Willand, Devon, is expected to be completed by Summer 2026.

While existing staff will relocate to the new site—located less than half a mile from the current facility—the expansion is expected to increase its local workforce by 15%, with roles spanning customer service and night planners, to warehouse and forklift operators. Its plans to recruit will enable the site to double its operational limits and process an excess of 60 vehicles per night across the two new sites.

Meanwhile, the Launceston hub—a 114,000 sq ft purpose-built facility—is already operational, where it offers increased storage capacity of up to 3,500 pallets and the movement of 650 pallets per day.

The successful relocation of its existing team will also be bolstered by a further 10 – 15% growth in its workforce; with roles in warehouse staffing, supervision and management roles soon to be available.

In addition to their enhanced service capabilities, both sites will benefit from a series of sustainability-focused features, including all-electric forklift truck fleets, solar panels and green water filtering—additions that will see them meet the highest sustainability ‘BREEAM standards’.

While the logistics provider already has existing hubs in the region, these have since reached capacity. This latest investment is a strategic move intended to give the company access to larger, purpose-built spaces, designed to better support its growing customer base.

Commenting on the investment, Barry Byers, chief operating officer for Pall-Ex Group, said:

“The South West has always been a challenging location for distribution companies. Yet in the past five years, we’ve generated unprecedented growth here, with more and more businesses around the region demanding a reliable and robust logistics network. With that growth, though, comes the need to evolve. That’s why the time feels right to make this significant investment to ensure that our distribution services are up to the challenge.

“The last 30 years have been all about adapting and future-proofing the business; whether through supporting our partners around the country, investing in the latest technology to provide them with unparalleled visibility, or by enhancing our regional distribution services. This announcement really is testament to the hard work put in to get us where we are now in the South West, so that we can make sure we’re perfectly positioned to tackle the regional challenges of the next three decades.”

News of the investment follows a landmark start to the year for the brand, as it celebrated its 30th anniversary. Since its incorporation three decades ago, Pall-Ex has evolved into a national and international powerhouse, with this latest South West expansion representing the next chapter in its commitment to growth.

For more information on Pall-Ex South West, visit https://www.pallexsouthwest.com/ or for further details on Pall-Ex Logistics (Devon & Cornwall), visit: https://www.pallexlogistics.co.uk/.

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