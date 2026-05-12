Prologis and George Clarke launch campaign as major DIRFT construction programme gathers pace

Prologis UK has partnered with TV presenter and architect George Clarke on a new content campaign designed to challenge perceptions of logistics buildings and bring greater visibility to one of the UK’s most essential but often overlooked sectors.

The campaign includes a new brand film, The Power of Logistics, and a six-part docuseries, Logistics Unboxed. Fronted by Clarke, the series goes behind the scenes at Prologis RFI DIRFT, where 1.8 million sq ft of logistics space is currently under construction.

Across the series, Clarke follows the development journey from groundwork through to completion, exploring the design, engineering, sustainability and specialist expertise behind modern logistics spaces.

George Clarke said: “Most people don’t think about logistics buildings, but they are part of the hidden architecture of everyday life. Once you get behind the scenes, the scale, design and engineering involved is genuinely fascinating. These are spaces that keep the country moving, and I’m excited to help tell that story with Prologis.”

The campaign launches as activity at Prologis RFI DIRFT continues to gather pace, with three build-to-suit developments under construction for Marks & Spencer, XPO / Arla and Laura James alongside the speculatively developed DC107.

Prologis is also continuing to progress the wider development of DIRFT, including work linked to the completion of Phase III and the progression of future phases. Together, the activities underway underline the scale of activity at DIRFT and its role as one of the UK’s most important logistics locations.

Paul Weston, Regional, Head at Prologis UK, said: “Warehouses are part of the infrastructure of everyday life, but they are rarely seen by the wider UK population who rely on them. We wanted to open up the story behind these buildings and show the thought, innovation and expertise that goes into creating them. George brings genuine curiosity, credibility and a passion for the built environment, making him the ideal partner for this campaign.”

Logistics Unboxed is now available via Prologis UK’s website and on social media channels.

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