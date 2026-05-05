Perega appointed on major Horsham residential development

Perega is tackling some of the South East’s toughest water neutrality requirements and fifteen metres of unstable made ground to deliver the civil and structural engineering strategy for Taylor Wimpey’s major residential masterplan in the Horsham and Crawley region.

Early ground investigations confirmed deep and variable fill across the development parcels. To address this, Perega has designed a piled foundation solution with piles driven up to 25 metres through the deep unstable material to sufficiently embed into the soil beneath. The piles are linked by reinforced concrete ground beams to support the walls of the masonry housing with precast concrete floors. Pile layouts have been coordinated with the architectural design to suit each parcel and tying beams were omitted where the pile’s lateral capacity allowed. This reduced concrete volumes while maintaining structural performance.

Water neutrality has been a key driver of the overall civil engineering strategy. Perega has incorporated sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) across the site, including permeable paving and controlled discharge developed in coordination with the wider drainage masterplan. Ground beam concrete mixes include GGBS to reduce embodied carbon and a cut-and-fill earthworks approach retains material on-site to limit waste and vehicle movements.

The civils package includes highways, drainage and external works delivered within defined level constraints. Perega is managing technical approvals with the local Highways Authority and AWIN – an independent water company – while supporting the project through RIBA Stages 4 and 5 across multiple parcels.

Amy Norman, Senior Civil Engineer at Perega, said: “This project demonstrates what’s possible when you combine rigorous engineering with environmental responsibility. Having built a strong relationship with Taylor Wimpey over similar developments, we’re effectively coordinating multiple parcels simultaneously. The challenge is ensuring every individual plot achieves seamless integration back into the masterplan infrastructure.”

Finn Neylon, Associate at Perega, added: “Establishing the piled foundation strategy early allowed the team to manage ground risk and support the delivery programme. Close coordination with the wider design team has been essential in delivering a practical solution suited to site constraints.”

Tom Emery, Land Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “This site presented a complex engineering challenge and we are grateful to Parega for stepping up with a robust solution. Their excellent work in the early stages of the site will mean a smooth transition to construction, and will give our customers added confidence that their home is built on solid foundations.”

The appointment demonstrates Perega’s capability to deliver integrated civil and structural engineering solutions on multi-phase masterplan developments.

For more information on Perega, please visit: perega.co.uk.

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