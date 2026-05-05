RO Group Showcases Silbury House in ‘Sustainable Assets for Real Estate Investors’ Webinar

In collaboration with NatWest and the Supply Chain Sustainability School

Sustainability increasingly shapes how investors think about their portfolios

RO Group recently collaborated with NatWest and the Supply Chain Sustainability School to showcase its flagship Milton Keynes office property, Silbury House, as part of an initiative focused on how corporate investors can translate sustainability strategy into practical action across real estate portfolios.

As part of the programme, a webinar on Sustainable Assets for Large Corporate Investors in Real Estate was held on Tuesday 28 April, bringing together industry leaders to share their experiences of delivering decarbonisation and climate resilience initiatives, as well as highlighting challenges and opportunities.

During the session, Ana Bajri, Head of Sustainability at the RO Group, presented Silbury House as a live case study. The presentation demonstrated how collaboration, data-led decision making and long-term investment can deliver measurable sustainability outcomes, while also setting out our broader approach to enhancing performance across the portfolio.

Silbury House reflects RO Group’s commitment to improving the performance of existing assets through targeted, data-led retrofit and optimisation. The building has achieved an EPC A+ rating, the highest possible classification, and is currently the only office building in Milton Keynes to reach this standard, demonstrating net-zero operational carbon performance in practice.

RO Group’s approach focuses on practical, scalable measures, including on-site renewable energy, electrification and the optimisation of building systems, alongside carefully planned low-carbon refurbishment. This enables a material reduction in operational energy demand and emissions, while also strengthening long-term asset resilience and supporting future regulatory requirements.

Ana Bajri, Head of Sustainability at the RO Group, said:

“It was a pleasure to take part in the Supply Chain Sustainability School webinar alongside NatWest, and to hear how others are approaching sustainability in practice. Thank you to the organisers and all speakers for the invaluable discussion.

“Sustainability is increasingly shaping how investors think about their portfolios. Decarbonisation, climate resilience and future-proofing are no longer just considerations. They are increasingly central to long-term value and performance.

“Silbury House is a fantastic example of how sustainability can be pursued. By focusing on targeted, data-led retrofit and optimisation, alongside on-site renewable energy and electrification, we have reduced operational energy demand and emissions while improving the resilience of the asset.

“The focus now is on taking those lessons and applying them more widely across the portfolio as we continue to progress our net-zero pathway.”

Claire Morin, NatWest, Regional Director Real Estate Finance , added:

“Sustainability is no longer a future ambition for real estate investors – it is central to long‑term value, resilience and performance. Through our collaboration with RO Group and the Supply Chain Sustainability School, this webinar brought to life how data‑led decision making, collaboration and targeted investment can turn sustainability strategy into practical action.

“Case studies like Silbury House show that when sustainability is embedded into core business strategy, it delivers tangible commercial outcomes alongside positive environmental impact. At NatWest, we are committed to supporting businesses with the insights, tools and partnerships they need to future‑proof their assets and thrive in a rapidly changing market.”

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