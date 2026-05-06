Pagabo combines infrastructure and demolition frameworks under innovative new £4bn framework

LEADING digital framework specialist Pagabo has begun an open procedure by inviting contractors to compete for a place on its largest infrastructure procurement offering to date – the National Framework for Civil Engineering, Infrastructure and Enabling Works 2026.

Once launched in September, the new framework with an estimated total value of up to £4.15bn will run for a term of four years and is compliant with the Procurement Act 2023 and Procurement Regulations 2024. The new offering will combine the scopes of the National Framework for Civils and Infrastructure and the National Framework for Demolition and Land Preparation, which both helped to establish Pagabo’s presence in the infrastructure sector and support public sector organisations with procuring transformational schemes.

Following the formation of a 10-year strategic delivery partnership that will see resources, reputation and expertise combined to establish a new benchmark for construction procurement, this is one installment in a series of new frameworks being brought to market by Pagabo and YPO in 2026. YPO is the centralised procurement authority for the framework, while Pagabo is the framework manager responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.

Created to connect public sector bodies and private organisations with appointed contractors that will collaboratively deliver quality service and value for money outcomes, the framework agreement can be used by sectors such as local government, NHS and health service providers, blue light, housing and education.

David Llewellyn, construction and infrastructure director at Pagabo, said: “Significant consideration has gone into the decision behind merging two of the existing frameworks that we manage. In doing so, we are able to streamline the procurement of important works covering civil engineering, infrastructure and enabling works, while ensuring the compliance, transparency and impactful delivery that our clients expect from us.

“This open procedure is set to be a competitive opportunity for contractors across the UK, with the new procurement regulations and our own commitment to SME inclusion meaning that the very best quality businesses are able to deliver the public sector’s infrastructure ambitions. From new roads and rail routes, through to brownfield regeneration and energy supply transformation, this latest framework is going to be a vital procurement offering in helping the UK create new infrastructure that will improve connectivity and economic prosperity.”

The closed framework includes 13 main lots, as well as geographical sub-lots that cover areas including England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Lots 2 to 9 and 11 to 13 will also be split into value bands, from £0 up to more than £5m. The core lot structure includes:

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 1 – Collaborative Partners

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 2 – Highways

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 3 – Rail

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 4 – Water and Environmental

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 5 – Maritime

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 6 – Energy

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 7 – Aviation

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 8 – Defence and Nuclear

Civils and Infrastructure Lot 9 – Rail Systems

Enabling Works Lot 10 – Collaborative Partners

Enabling Works Lot 11 – Demolition

Enabling Works Lot 12 – Remediation and Groundworks

Enabling Works Lot 13 – Full Enabling Works

Lot 1 and Lot 10 are for suppliers able to cover all project types in their respective services.

Operating a digital-first, end to end delivery model, the national procurement specialist’s Pagabo+ system will be used as a central platform through which all framework activity will be managed. The single environment will play host to information on and management of new opportunities, call-off activity, performance monitoring and reporting, as well as compliance assurance.

Supporting with enhancement of the full lifecycle of procurement and project delivery, appointed contractors will also be able to use Pagabo Group’s social value and contract management platforms Loop and Sypro.

The framework’s tender submission deadline is set for 12 June at 12pm, and interested parties can find more information online via https://in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1282

To learn more about Pagabo, visit www.pagabo.co.uk.

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