SEGRO signs with Asendia for newly renovated SEGRO Park Axis

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses, industrial property and data centres, has signed an agreement to lease SEGRO Park Axis, a standalone, recently upgraded Grade A+ building totalling 81,500 sq ft, to Asendia, a major international mail and e-commerce parcel shipping specialist

SEGRO Park Axis is strategically located close to the M4, Heathrow Airport and the Heathrow Cargo Centre, and will serve as Asendia’s primary international parcel processing, mail distribution and air conveyance centre for the UK, supporting both the company’s domestic and international operations.

Asendia, founded as a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post is expected to move in by January 2027, following a major back to frame redevelopment and extension that will see 29,349 sq ft added to the previous unit. Enhancements include an increased internal eaves height of up to 15 metres and new office space, with completion scheduled for September 2026.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the enhanced facility is targeting BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ ratings, with key features including photovoltaic panels, dedicated cycle parking and 20 per cent electric vehicle charging provision.

The scheme will also support SEGRO’s embodied carbon targets, with a base build design of 332kg/m².

Anna Bond, Head of Western Corridor at SEGRO, commented:

“Asendia’s commitment to SEGRO Park Axis highlights the critical role that well located industrial and logistics infrastructure plays in supporting international trade and investment. Sites close to Heathrow Airport are increasingly scarce, and global businesses need confidence that the right space can be delivered in the right place, to the right standard. By investing in high quality, low carbon infrastructure in this corridor, we’re providing the long term platform companies like Asendia need to grow and operate successfully in the UK, and we’re pleased to have them on board.”

Carl Loader, Chief Operating Officer, Asendia UK, added:

“We’re pleased to be partnering with SEGRO on this new facility, which marks an important step in strengthening our UK operations and supporting our continued growth.

“Sustainability has been a key consideration throughout the design, reflecting our broader ESG ambitions and commitment to reducing environmental impact. At the same time, the flexibility of the space enables us to design workflows that support greater automation and operational efficiency as our business evolves.

“SEGRO Park Axis gives us the scale, specification and reliability required to operate a high-volume international parcel hub, while meeting the expectations of our customers and partners. It provides a strong operational base for our UK business within our wider European and global supply chain.

“Just as important is the environment we create for our people. The facility has been designed to support both our operational and office teams, with spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation, alongside areas to step back and recharge.

“As a Great Place to Work certified organisation, we place real importance on creating an environment where our people can thrive. Alongside our ongoing focus on ESG performance, including continuing to improve our EcoVadis rating, this investment reflects our commitment to supporting our people, driving performance and building for the long term for the benefit of our customers. SEGRO understands what globally mobile businesses require and has been a strong partner as we continue to invest in our UK operations.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals