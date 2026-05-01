Steel rises at Mountpark Ferrybridge as first unit takes shape

GMI Construction Group has begun erecting the structural steel frame of the first unit at Mountpark Ferrybridge, marking a major milestone in the regeneration of the former Ferrybridge C Power Station coal yard.

Developed by specialist industrial and logistics developer Mountpark, the scheme secured hybrid planning consent in 2024, paving the way for up to 1.64 million sq. ft of B2 general industrial and B8 storage and distribution space, alongside significant infrastructure and connectivity improvements.

Once fully operational, Mountpark Ferrybridge could support between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs.

The first unit now rising on the 110-acre site is a 65,800 sq. ft distribution facility pre-let to Warburtons, the UK’s largest bakery brand. Secured on a 20-year lease, it will become the company’s 18th UK distribution depot.

The project also marks the first collaboration between Mountpark and GMI. As part of the first phase of the development , it will also construct a second high-specification industrial unit. The second unit will total a 40,000 sq ft Grade-A logistics facility where foundations are underway. Practical completion is expected to occur in October 2026 and is available to let.

Both buildings are targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification and EPC A/A+ ratings. Sustainability measures include roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, air-source heat pumps, enhanced building fabric performance, intelligent LED lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and facilities designed to encourage active and sustainable travel.

Yorkshire-based GMI will also deliver extensive enabling works unlocking the wider site. In addition, there will also be new highway junctions, estate roads, drainage and landscaping infrastructure, together with modifications to existing rail infrastructure to maintain operational connectivity for neighbouring industrial users.

Strategically located north of Ferrybridge, adjacent to the A1(M) and M62, the previously developed site is bordered by the River Aire and surrounded by established industrial operations. Following demolition of the former power station in 2022, the site was designated for employment use, creating a significant opportunity for long-term regeneration.

Working alongside GMI as principal contractor, the wider consultant and advisory team include Oxalis Planning, SMR Architects, Ridge and Partners, SK Environmental, BWB, Circle Sustainability, Lampos, and Whitings.

Ed Weston

Ed Weston, Regional Director (Yorkshire) at GMI Construction Group, said: “The erection of the steel frame is a highly visible sign of progress and a real milestone. Ferrybridge has long been synonymous with energy and industry. Seeing new structures take shape signals the start of a new chapter focused on advanced logistics, manufacturing and high-quality job creation. We’re proud to be working alongside Mountpark to bring forward this next phase in the site’s evolution.”

Brett Huxley, Development Director UK and Ireland at Mountpark, added: “Seeing real progress at this stage of construction is a key moment for the project. The strong momentum on site reflects continued demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics space in strategically located markets. With steel now in the ground, our vision is rapidly becoming a reality.”

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