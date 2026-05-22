Water Eaton development to bring £24.6m investment and up to 400 affordable homes to Oxfordshire

More than £24.6 million will be invested in local infrastructure as part of the planning agreement for a community of up to 800 new homes which is set to be built in Water Eaton.

Bellway and Christ Church Oxford have worked together on the plans to create a sustainable community on land to the east of Oxford Road. The development will provide up to 400 affordable homes and serve as a new gateway to the city of Oxford.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee first gave its backing to the outline plans in June 2024. The formal planning agreement has now been issued, detailing the wider commitments Bellway and Christ Church have made.

Financial contributions include £7.74 million for primary education, £5.86 million for secondary education, more than £6.5 million towards roads and transport and more than £2.2 million for sports facilities.

The development will enhance biodiversity on the land by more than 20 per cent and has been awarded a Building with Nature design accreditation.

Paul Smits, Managing Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This new community in Water Eaton has been designed to bring benefits to local residents and to the environment.

“This requires more than simply building homes. Our plans demonstrate how the foundations will be laid for a new neighbourhood featuring vast areas of parkland, orchards and play areas, a community area and school, as well as new housing, all connected by walkways and cycle paths to encourage green modes of travel.

“Wildlife habitats will be created and enhanced, while historic features such as the underground remains of historic barrows will be protected.

“The provision of up to 400 energy-efficient affordable homes, as well as the significant financial support for local services, will deliver tangible benefits to people living in this part of Oxfordshire.”

Wilf Stephenson, Chief Information Officer for Christ Church, said: “Four hundred affordable homes in Oxford is a significant number, and one that reflects Christ Church’s genuine commitment to the communities around its landholdings.

“Sustainability has been central to the design of this development from the outset: our Responsible Ownership Policy for Property sets rigorous standards across ecology, energy, carbon and wellbeing, and those standards have shaped every decision taken at Water Eaton.

“We look forward to seeing a community built here that benefits both the people who live in it and the environment around it.”

The development will provide land for a new primary school and funding towards land for a secondary school. Financial contributions will also support household recycling, road and transport improvements, and a community development worker.

The outline planning consent gives formal approval to the masterplan and core areas of the development. Detailed plans for each area will be prepared by Bellway and submitted to Cherwell District Council for approval before work begins.

The first detailed planning application for infrastructure is due to be submitted in the coming weeks, with a residential application to follow soon afterwards. Bellway hopes to start work later this year.

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