Winvic to launch ESG whitepaper at UKREiiF during landmark 25th year

Winvic Construction Ltd will return to real estate event UKREiiF next month during its 25th year, leading its presence with the launch of a major new ESG whitepaper calling for regulatory action to accelerate net zero across the built environment.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to the UK’s real estate, infrastructure and investment sectors, Winvic will have an expanded ‘Winvic and Partners Pavilion’, which will be shared with partners Ridge, UMC Architects, Maber and M1 Agency, creating a collaborative hub for engagement, knowledge-sharing and industry dialogue.

As part of its position on the advisory board of The Westminster Policy Liaison Group (PLG) on ESG, Winvic has spearheaded the whitepaper, positioning the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard (UKNZCBS) as a critical framework for delivering genuinely net zero carbon assets.

Drawing on insights from a broad range of industry bodies and experts including investors, developers, contractors, consultants, designers and policymakers, the paper sets out clear, targeted recommendations for government to help accelerate adoption at scale and inform the future direction of net zero policy.

Contributors to the whitepaper include UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Building Research Establishment (BRE), Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Winvic Construction, BWB Consulting, Firethorn Trust, Panattoni, Ridge and Partners, Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), UMC Architects and Wordsworth Excavations. Further insights were gained from The Lord Porter of Spalding CBE and Lancaster City Council at a recent PLG round table where the UKNZCBS was discussed.

The ‘Winvic and Partners Pavilion’ will host a programme of panel discussions and interactive sessions throughout UKREiiF, including a dedicated session exploring the whitepaper’s findings involving a number of the contributors and Mike Reader MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) on the BuiIt Environment and Infrastructure, Business Champion for Construction and MP for Northampton South. Wider topics will include social value and planning reform, build-to-rent, data centre viability, and what makes “good” industrial and logistics development.

In addition to its pavilion programme, Winvic will engage with a range of partners and initiatives during the three-day event. Leeds Children’s Charity has been selected as its local charity partner, with funds raised during the event supporting its work in the region, social enterprise Fusion21, Invest Warwickshire, developer Prologis, and partners Ridge and Maber will also host panel sessions within the pavilion, reinforcing Winvic’s collaborative approach across the industry.

As it marks 25 years in business, Winvic’s presence at UKREiiF and its launch of the whitepaper celebrates its legacy, and its commitment to help shape policy and accelerate the adoption of net zero standards across the industry.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director – Industrial, Logistics & Data Centres at Winvic, said: “Over the past 25 years, Winvic has evolved in step with the industry, from a regional contractor rooted in Industrial & Logistics to a trusted national delivery partner across Industrial & Logistics, Multi-Room, Civils & Infrastructure and now Data Centres. That journey reflects a business responding to change while maintaining a disciplined approach to delivery.

“It’s particularly meaningful to be at UKREiiF during our 25th year, sharing this milestone with partners and peers. This whitepaper is an important step in bringing together industry insight to help shape the policy and regulatory environment needed to deliver net zero at scale. Strong, collaborative partnerships are key to solving the sector’s most complex challenges.”

Arun Thaneja, Technical Services and Sustainability Director at Winvic, said: “We’re proud to share a whitepaper that sets out a clear call to action for regulatory backing of the standard. Drawing on insights from across the industry, it provides practical recommendations for policymakers, highlighting where greater clarity and alignment can accelerate adoption of the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard. Our focus is on ensuring ESG strategy translates into real outcomes on projects and across communities, helping to underpin the next phase of progress across the built environment. I look forward to sharing this at UKREiiF.”

Recognised as the nation’s leading ‘shed specialist’, Winvic recently celebrated the construction of 110 million sq ft of industrial space and has expanded into data centre delivery. The company has also built a strong reputation in complex civil engineering and infrastructure, delivering over 125km of highways works and six Rail Freight Terminals to date. In the build-to-rent and student accommodation sector, Winvic has delivered more than 15,000 beds.

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