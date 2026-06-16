All homes sold at flagship Woodgate development

Woodgate, the award-winning 619-home development delivered through a joint venture between Thakeham and Abri, is now fully sold.

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has completed on the sale of the final private home at its flagship development in Pease Pottage, West Sussex.

Delivered in partnership, Woodgate brings together a mix of private and affordable homes, with Thakeham leading on private sale and Abri providing a significant number of affordable homes to support local housing need.

As well as the high-quality homes, the scheme features St Catherine’s Hospice and a community café run by JO.CO on its behalf, with all profits going towards the charity’s vital services. Other amenities at Woodgate include a community shop managed and operated by local residents with support from charity Plunkett UK and a state-of-the-art primary school. A large village green is at the heart of the development, while play areas, trails, pathways and cycle routes linking to the neighbouring 370-acre Tilgate Forest are spread throughout.

Of the 619 homes at Woodgate, 186 are affordable, which is a 30% provision in line with local planning policy. This comes at a time of sustained demand for social housing locally, with more than 2,000 households currently on the Mid Sussex housing register, highlighting the continued pressure on the supply of affordable homes in the area.

“The first new homes were completed in 2020 and the community at Woodgate is already thriving – you can feel a real buzz when you walk around. The residents of our private and affordable homes have created something special, and people are visiting Woodgate from the surrounding areas to use the facilities and soak in the atmosphere,” said Thakeham Sales Director, Emma Chamberlain. “The completion on this final home is a real milestone for us, and the former sales pavilion will soon be ready to hand over to the community to further ingrain the unique sense of community at this exceptional development.”

Sally Ingham, Development Director at Abri said: “Woodgate shows what can be achieved when partners share a long-term vision for both homes and place. Working with Thakeham, we’ve helped create a thriving community with high-quality homes and facilities alongside green spaces that will continue to benefit everyone for years to come. Developments like this also support Abri’s wider investment strategy to deliver 20,000 new homes by 2036, helping to address the growing demand for affordable housing across our communities.”

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