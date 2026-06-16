SALBOY launches sales at DUKE’S ROW CAMDEN, the developer’s fourth boutique regeneration scheme in central London

Scheme delivers 10 apartments and a penthouse in Zone 2 London

Developed in partnership with Forge Homes, a London & SE small-scale developer

Due for completion by August 2027

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has launched sales at Duke’s Row, a £12.6m GDV boutique scheme in Camden, central London.

Named after the Duke of Bedford who created the square on which the scheme is located, Duke’s Row is Salboy’s fourth design-led boutique London scheme since 2022. Construction is already well underway and the scheme is scheduled to complete on time and on budget by August 2027.

Duke’s Row will be a six-storey building made up of 10 one/two/three-bed apartments as well as a three-bedroom penthouse. Property sizes range from 52 sqm to 135 sqm. All of the apartments come with private terraces or balconies, and the penthouse benefits from a 75sqm, west-facing wraparound terrace.

Duke’s Row was designed by Studio Power, one of Salboy’s long-term architectural partners, whose attention to design detail complements the scheme’s position within the Camden Town Conservation Area as well as the architectural history of the adjacent Harrington Square Gardens which were laid out in the 1840s.

The scheme will bear all the hallmarks of Salboy’s high quality finish. A brick and cast stone façade will give the building a historically sensitive yet contemporary look, complete with arched openings at ground level. Internally engineered timber flooring, quartz worktops, brushed brass ironmongery and expansive glazing feel refined and considered, while rooftop solar panels, air source heat pumps and a likely ‘B’ band EPC ensure that the building fully adheres to modern design and engineering expectations.

Duke’s Row is located in the heart of north London’s busy Camden Town neighbourhood, popular with young professionals and young families who want close proximity to the city centre. A lively shopping, entertainment and restaurant scene is available on the residents’ doorstep; Regent’s Park can be reached on foot in 18 minutes, and King’s Cross’ regeneration scheme Coal Drops Yard (home to the new Google HQ) is only 20 minutes away on foot or less than 10 minutes by bike. The scheme is also a two-minute walk from Mornington Crescent underground station with fast links into central London, the City, Canary Wharf and Heathrow.

Salboy is developing Duke’s Row in partnership with Forge Homes, an experienced boutique residential developer operating across London, Essex and Kent. Established in 2022, Forge Homes has built a track record delivering carefully designed small-scale residential schemes, including completed and live developments in Rochford, Walderslade, Orsett, Wanstead and Camden. Forge Homes partnered with Salboy to optimise and diversify its offer by entering the higher-value central London residential market.

Duke’s Row is one of Salboy Capital’s active partnership-led development sites, delivered as part of a national platform supporting developers across the UK. It is also one of two Salboy residential schemes currently under construction within a 10-mile radius of central London, alongside Old York Mews in Wandsworth.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder & MD of Salboy, comments: “Developing a scheme in central London comes with many complexities such as planning, site accessibility, and the premium cost of labour and materials. For many smaller-scale developers these challenges have proven time and again to be prohibitive. Joining the Salboy community as a joint venture partner opens up access for these developers to economies of scale that bring down costs, as well as over 12 years’ planning, cost and project management expertise, enabling them to bring their central London ambitions to life. We’re delighted to be bringing forward this scheme in Camden with Forge Homes, another Salboy footprint on prime London living. Duke’s Row blends our standards for high quality finishes with Forge Homes’ dedication to craftsmanship. We look forward to seeing the results and welcoming buyers to make their homes there.”

Dan Harvey & Harry Bushrod, at Forge Homes, add: “Duke’s Row is exactly the type of scheme where detail matters. Camden is a highly sensitive location, so every decision, from the brick and cast stone façade to the internal specification and the way the building responds to Harrington Square, has had to be carefully considered. Our approach has been hands-on throughout because boutique residential schemes depend on close control of quality, workmanship and delivery. Working with Salboy has allowed us to bring that approach into a central London setting, supported by the funding, experience and market reach needed to do the site justice.”

Sales of the properties are being led by Salboy’s own sales team.

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