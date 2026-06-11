Arcus FM Secures Major Five-Year Santander UK Facilities Management Contract

Arcus Facilities Management has strengthened its long-standing relationship with Santander UK after securing a significant five-year integrated facilities management contract covering the bank’s nationwide property portfolio.

The appointment follows a competitive review process undertaken by Santander, which sought to streamline its supply chain by appointing a single facilities management provider capable of delivering a comprehensive range of services across its diverse estate.

The new agreement marks an expansion of Arcus FM’s existing role with the bank, evolving from the provision of retail engineering services to a fully integrated facilities management partnership.

Under the contract, Arcus FM will support Santander’s entire UK property portfolio, which includes its major corporate offices in Milton Keynes and London, regional workplaces, around 350 retail branches and two data centres housing critical infrastructure.

The scope of services will encompass engineering and technical maintenance, cleaning, front-of-house support and energy management services, alongside a number of back-office operational functions. Larger and strategically important sites will benefit from dedicated on-site engineering teams, while Arcus’s mobile engineering network will provide support across the wider branch estate. Service delivery will also be backed by a 24-hour UK-based helpdesk.

In addition to day-to-day facilities management responsibilities, the agreement further strengthens the relationship between Santander and Arcus Projects, the specialist division responsible for supporting investment, refurbishment and development activities across the bank’s property portfolio.

The contract represents a notable achievement within a market where large-scale, fully integrated facilities management agreements have become increasingly uncommon.

Theresa Bell, Chief Commercial Officer at Arcus FM, said the award reflected the company’s continued investment in developing its capabilities across corporate and mission-critical environments. She added that the contract demonstrated Santander’s confidence in Arcus’s ability to deliver high-quality services consistently across a complex and geographically diverse estate.

Lee Barrow, Head of Property Operations at Santander UK, highlighted the strong working relationship developed between the two organisations in recent years. He said Arcus had demonstrated technical expertise, a collaborative approach and the operational scale required to support the bank’s wider estate requirements.

The appointment further reinforces Arcus FM’s growing presence within the integrated facilities management sector, particularly across complex, multi-site environments where resilience, technical capability and service consistency remain critical priorities.

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