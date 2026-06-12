DMA Group secures Hard FM contract with Thurrock Council through Fusion21 Framework

Property maintenance specialist DMA Group has been appointed by Thurrock Council to deliver Hard Facilities Management services across its corporate estate.

The contract was secured through the Fusion21 Workplace & Facilities Management Framework (Lot 4 – Building Engineering Services).

Greater Essex based unitary authority Thurrock Council manages a diverse portfolio of civic buildings and community facilities that support frontline services across the borough.

As the Council progresses its recovery and transformation agenda, ensuring a resilient, compliant and efficient property estate is central to delivering reliable public services and supporting sustainable place-making.

Under the three-year contract, with options to extend, DMA will provide a fully integrated Hard FM solution including reactive repairs, planned preventative maintenance, statutory compliance testing, asset installation and minor project works.

The service model is designed to provide single-source accountability, transparent governance and measurable performance improvement.

Central to delivery will be DMA’s award-winning BiO® service management platform, which provides real-time visibility of asset condition, compliance status and KPI performance.

The platform enables automated scheduling, digital certification, live dashboards and full audit trails, supporting data-led decision-making and improved cost control.

The contract incorporates clear sustainability and social value commitments. DMA will prioritise local supply chain engagement and employment opportunities within Thurrock, alongside apprenticeship pathways to support skills development in engineering and building services.

In parallel, its energy and sustainability specialists will work with the Council to identify practical, cost-effective carbon reduction initiatives aligned with net zero ambitions.

Steve McGregor, Executive Chairman of DMA Group, said:

“We are proud to have been appointed by Thurrock Council through the Fusion21 framework. This partnership is about delivering visible improvement, strengthening compliance and providing long-term value. “By combining experienced engineers with our BiO® digital platform, we will deliver a transparent, accountable and future-ready Hard FM service that supports the Council’s operational resilience and sustainability objectives.”

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