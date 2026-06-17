Camden Approves £1bn Film Quarter to Create Major Creative and Residential Hub

A landmark £1bn regeneration project set to transform part of north London into one of the UK’s largest film and television production destinations has received planning approval from Camden Council.

The Camden Film Quarter development at Regis Road in Kentish Town will combine world-class production facilities, creative workspaces, education opportunities and new homes within a single mixed-use masterplan, creating a major new hub for the capital’s rapidly growing screen industry.

At the heart of the scheme will be 11 purpose-built sound stages operated by Oxygen Studios, alongside more than 100,000 sq ft of creative workspace designed to support production companies, digital businesses and wider creative enterprises.

The development will also deliver 485 new homes, with half of the properties designated as affordable housing. Housing provider Places for People will be responsible for delivering 243 affordable homes as part of the wider neighbourhood.

Designed by architecture practice SPPARC, the masterplan seeks to create a fully integrated creative ecosystem where production, education, employment and residential communities can thrive alongside one another.

A key feature of the project is the inclusion of educational facilities, with both the National Film and Television School and London Screen Academy set to establish a presence within the development. Together, the facilities are expected to support more than 500 learners, helping to create a direct pathway between education, skills development and employment opportunities within the screen sector.

Developers estimate that the completed scheme will support almost 4,000 direct jobs, while generating more than 5,000 additional employment opportunities across the wider economy.

Beyond the studios and housing, the plans include 1.1 hectares of public open space, the planting of 301 new trees, a new recycling facility and the restoration of the Grade II-listed Kentish Town Police Station, helping to preserve an important piece of local heritage.

Yoo Capital, the developer behind the project, describes Camden Film Quarter as far more than a studio development, positioning it as a destination that brings together culture, education, employment and community within a single vision.

The approval marks a significant boost for London’s creative economy at a time when demand for studio space continues to rise, driven by ongoing investment from global film, television and streaming companies seeking high-quality production facilities across the UK.

Architect Broadway Malyan has designed the housing elements

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