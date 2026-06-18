Camden Regeneration Moves Forward as Higgins Begins £500m Estate Transformation

A major regeneration programme set to transform one of Camden’s longest-established council estates has taken a significant step forward after Higgins Partnerships was appointed to deliver the first phase of the £500m West Kentish Town Estate redevelopment.

The opening phase will provide 52 new affordable homes across two contemporary six-storey residential buildings, marking the beginning of a long-term regeneration programme that will ultimately deliver more than 850 new homes alongside enhanced public spaces and community infrastructure.

Located on the occupied 1960s estate, the first phase has been carefully designed to ensure existing residents remain at the heart of the regeneration process. Of the new homes, 48 will be available for social rent, enabling returning council tenants to remain within the community, while four homes have been allocated for existing leaseholders.

The wider masterplan, prepared by Alford Hall Monaghan Morris, sets out an ambitious vision to create a modern, sustainable neighbourhood featuring approximately 325 new council homes, improved open spaces, better pedestrian connections and enhanced public realm designed to support healthier, more vibrant communities.

Designed by Mae Architects, the first phase has also been developed with sustainability in mind, incorporating measures to reduce operational energy demand and lower carbon emissions as part of Camden Council’s wider environmental ambitions.

The regeneration has been shaped by more than a decade of consultation with residents, local stakeholders and neighbouring communities. In 2020, the proposals received overwhelming resident support, with 93% voting in favour of the estate’s comprehensive redevelopment.

The procurement process also reflected the project’s community-focused approach, with local residents and the headteacher of a nearby primary school participating in the contractor selection process.

Declan Higgins, Chief Executive of Higgins Group, said the company was committed not only to delivering high-quality affordable homes but also to creating lasting social value through employment, training and skills opportunities that would benefit local people throughout the construction programme.

Councillor Nasrine Djemai, Camden Council’s Cabinet Member for New Homes and Community Investment, said the redevelopment would provide the safer, larger and higher-quality homes that residents had consistently called for while helping to address housing need across the borough.

The project forms a key part of Camden’s Community Investment Programme and represents one of the capital’s most significant estate regeneration initiatives, combining new affordable housing with long-term investment in community wellbeing, sustainability and placemaking.

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