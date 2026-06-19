Wates Selected to Lead £138m Transformation of Sevenoaks Town Centre

Wates has been appointed as the preferred contractor to deliver an ambitious £138m regeneration programme that will transform Sevenoaks town centre, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest public investment projects planned for the district.

The development, known as the Land East of Sevenoaks High Street project, is being brought forward by Sevenoaks District Council in Kent and aims to create a vibrant, sustainable and well-connected destination for residents, businesses and visitors.

The masterplan will deliver a wide range of new community facilities, including a modern leisure centre, a cultural hub, a new market hall, enhanced public transport infrastructure, attractive public green spaces and a collection of energy-efficient homes designed to support the district’s long-term growth.

The project is also expected to generate significant economic benefits, with an estimated 263 jobs being created during the construction phase, while helping to stimulate further investment across the town centre.

Over the coming months, Wates will work alongside Sevenoaks District Council to develop the initial design proposals before launching a comprehensive programme of public consultation. Local residents, businesses and stakeholders will have the opportunity to help shape the proposals before a planning application is submitted, which is currently anticipated from late 2027.

Subject to planning approval, construction could commence during 2028.

The regeneration forms part of Sevenoaks District Council’s wider vision to create a more attractive, accessible and sustainable town centre that better meets the needs of a growing community while supporting local businesses and improving public amenities.

Councillor Michael Horwood, Cabinet Member for Improvement and Innovation at Sevenoaks District Council, said Wates has an impressive track record of delivering major, high-quality developments and working collaboratively with local communities to create places that people can be proud of.

He added that engaging with residents and businesses throughout the design process will be a key priority, ensuring the final proposals reflect local aspirations before planning permission is sought.

The appointment further strengthens Wates’ growing portfolio of complex regeneration projects across the UK, where the contractor continues to play a leading role in delivering mixed-use developments that combine housing, community facilities, public realm improvements and sustainable infrastructure to support long-term economic growth and social value.

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