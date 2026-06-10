Canmoor appoints Muir Group to deliver next stage of speculative 91,560 sq ft warehouse development at Westway

Work to commence this month on £15 million Westway Court scheme

Canmoor has appointed Muir Group as the main contractor for the next phase of speculative development at Westway, adjacent to Glasgow Airport.

The new £15 million development, known as Westway Court, will comprise of nine speculative warehouse / industrial units, ranging from 6,430 sq ft to 37,560 sq ft with the ability to combine up to 91,560 sq ft.

The scheme will include three larger units and six smaller units, all featuring high-quality office accommodation, dedicated yards and car parking and access to a secure 24/7 managed estate.

Construction is due to commence later this month, with completion targeted for Q3 2027.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s Scotland Director at Westway said:

“We have established a strong track record at Westway, having successfully completed more than 400,000 sq ft of top quality speculative development at the estate over the past few years, all of which has been let before practical completion.

“Our continued commitment to speculative development reflects our confidence in Westway and the wider Glasgow market. Westway Court will provide much-needed best in class space and offer certainty to occupiers requiring relocation or expansion opportunities.

“It will be a pleasure to be working with Muir Group once again on the delivery of this latest phase.”

David Fairweather, Business Development Director of Muir Group added:

“We are delighted to have been awarded another contract at Westway. We have extensive experience in delivering high-quality industrial developments and look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Canmoor.”

Joint Leasing Agent, Iain Davidson, Director at Colliers, said:

“With demand for prime located high quality industrial space remaining strong and availability limited, we anticipate strong demand from both local and national industrial and logistics occupiers across Scotland who are seeking modern, highly specified, sustainable industrial accommodation.

“We would welcome early discussions with potential tenants, keen to secure new space to help drive operational efficiencies in their businesses”

Designed with sustainability at its core, Westway Court is targeting EPC “A” and BREEAM “Excellent” ratings. Sustainability features will include electric vehicle charging points, provision for photovoltaic (PV) panels and air source heat pumps, complementing wider ESG initiatives across the Westway estate.

The units will be constructed using a steel portal frame design and will provide clear internal heights of between eight and 10 metres. The accommodation will be suitable for a wide range of occupiers, including storage, manufacturing, distribution and service-based businesses.

Westway Court will benefit from excellent connectivity, with quick and direct access to Junction 28 of the M8 via the Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as close proximity to Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

The development is expected to attract further inward investment and support additional employment opportunities within the area.

Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank. For more information on Westway Court, please visit: HERE

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