McAlpine Exits £4bn Agratas Gigafactory Project as TSL Takes the Helm

Sir Robert McAlpine is stepping away from one of the UK’s most significant industrial developments after agreeing to part ways with client Agratas on the next phase of the £4bn electric vehicle battery facility in Somerset.

The contractor has confirmed that it will no longer be involved in the delivery of the Agratas gigafactory at Bridgwater, having successfully completed the initial phase of the landmark project. Buckinghamshire-based engineering and construction specialist TSL has now been appointed as the new construction partner.

McAlpine secured the prestigious contract in 2024, winning the race to deliver the first phase of the major battery manufacturing plant, which is being developed by Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business. Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is expected to be one of the anchor customers for the facility, which represents a substantial investment in the UK’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle supply chain.

In a statement, Sir Robert McAlpine said: “Having successfully completed the first phase of Agratas’s battery manufacturing facility in Somerset, following extensive discussions, we have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We are now working closely with Agratas to support a smooth and orderly transition to a new construction partner.”

Agratas said the decision had been made following a review of the project’s evolving requirements and reflected the need for a different approach as the development moves into its next stage.

The company stated: “As the project has progressed, we have determined that a different construction delivery model is needed to support the next phase of our development.

“Following a review of the project’s requirements, we have decided to transition to a new construction partner. We thank our existing construction partner for their support to date.

“This change reflects the evolving needs of the project, positioning us to deliver the next phase with the capability and focus required to meet our objectives safely, efficiently and on schedule.”

McAlpine expressed pride in the progress achieved during its involvement with the scheme and highlighted the contribution of its wider project team and supply chain partners.

The contractor added: “We are immensely proud of the progress and achievements made to date, done so in true partnership with our supply chain partners and remain committed to supporting Agratas with the effective handover to the next phase.”

The Agratas project had been viewed as a flagship example of Sir Robert McAlpine’s strategic focus on key growth sectors, following a business reset that saw the firm prioritise industrial, commercial and healthcare opportunities.

Taking over responsibility for the next phase is TSL, the Gerrards Cross-headquartered technical engineering and construction specialist. The company operates across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region, with expertise in delivering complex industrial and advanced manufacturing facilities.

According to its latest financial results, TSL reported a turnover of £527m in 2024 and achieved a pre-tax profit of £27m, underlining the company’s growing presence within the industrial construction sector.

The Somerset gigafactory is one of the UK’s most strategically important manufacturing projects and forms a key part of the nation’s ambitions to strengthen domestic battery production capabilities to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Once operational, the facility is expected to supply batteries for Jaguar Land Rover’s next generation of electric vehicles, while also helping to secure thousands of jobs and reinforce the UK’s position within the global automotive industry.

Construction on the development continues, with the plant currently scheduled to become operational next year as Agratas advances the next phase of delivery under its new construction model.

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