Canvas Offices Expands Central London Presence with Launch of Kingsbourne House Location

Flexible workspace provider Canvas Offices has announced the latest addition to its growing portfolio with the opening of Kingsbourne House at 229-231 High Holborn, just seconds from Holborn station, in the heart of London.

The newest location is close to existing Canvas spaces, 175 High Holborn and 88 Kingsway and officially opens its doors in July. Kingsbourne House is within walking distance of Covent Garden, Tottenham Court Road and other iconic destinations and demand is already strong with demand from interest from a diverse range of clientele.

The building itself, a grand Edwardian facade with six floors, including a gym in the basement area, has undergone an internal transformation led by Canvas’ in-house design team, staying true to its ‘homeification’ design philosophy, creating a home away from home.

The refurb focuses on natural light, bespoke furnishings, and a state of the art gym in the basement, designed to enhance wellbeing. Businesses can also take advantage of the building’s expansive rooftop terrace, a highly sought after feature and a rare luxury in the heart of Central London.

The space contains private offices, ranging from 12 persons to 145 persons, providing impressive views of the capital. Included in the business rates are meeting rooms, phone booths, access to communal and breakout spaces as well as the fitness centre.

Yaron Rosenblum, Co-founder and CEO of Canvas Offices, commented:

“The opening of Kingsbourne House represents another significant step in our growth across London. This building embodies everything Canvas stands for- exceptional workspace, thoughtful design, and a flexible environment that supports the evolving needs of today’s businesses. We are incredibly proud to welcome businesses to Kingsbourne House to enjoy a home away from home with Canvas.”

Established in 2018, Canvas Offices is underpinned by a growing team of industry experts. Their 16 locations across London include Shoreditch, Farringdon, Holborn and Mayfair and are home to hundreds of ever-expanding businesses such as influential brands like Rough Trade, Football Co, Freixenet and Von Dutch.

For more information about Canvas Offices and its new Kingsbourne House space, visit canvasoffices.co.uk.

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