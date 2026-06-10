Crewe’s £1.3bn Super Hospital Takes Major Step Forward

Plans for the £1.3bn transformation of Leighton Hospital in Crewe have received planning approval, marking a significant milestone for one of the flagship projects within the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

The approval paves the way for the delivery of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will replace much of the existing hospital estate and provide modern, purpose-built facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of patients, staff and the wider community for decades to come.

Submitted by Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the hybrid planning application proposes the creation of a 1.2 million sq ft hospital campus, with the majority of the new development situated to the north of the current Leighton Hospital site.

The project has been accelerated following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) throughout significant areas of the existing hospital. Around 80% of the 1970s-built estate has been identified as being affected, increasing the urgency to replace ageing infrastructure with a more resilient and future-ready healthcare environment.

The new development is expected to be delivered by the Integrated Health Projects (IHP) joint venture between Sir Robert McAlpine and VINCI Building. The partnership is poised to construct the six-storey main hospital building alongside a range of supporting healthcare facilities.

These include a dedicated ambulatory cancer care centre, a central sterile services department, an energy centre, associated plant buildings and a 1,000-space multi-storey car park designed to support the needs of patients, visitors and staff.

The project will now move into its next phase, with detailed design work and business case approvals progressing ahead of the procurement of major supply chain packages.

A key aspect of the scheme is its adoption of the NHS’s standardised Hospital 2.0 approach. The model has been developed to improve efficiency across the New Hospital Programme by accelerating delivery, reducing costs and creating a more consistent approach to the design and construction of healthcare facilities nationwide.

While the majority of the existing estate will eventually be replaced, several buildings located around the perimeter of the site are set to be retained and repurposed. Together providing approximately 96,840 sq ft of accommodation, these facilities include the current emergency department, audiology and ENT services, satellite outpatient facilities and the Ward 27 and Ward 28 buildings.

The wider development strategy also incorporates substantial enabling and infrastructure works. Full planning permission has been granted for the demolition of the South Cheshire Building and its temporary conversion into a 283-space car park to support construction activities during the early phases of the project.

In addition, outline approval has been secured for the demolition of most of the remaining hospital estate, the construction of new healthcare facilities, the creation of a dedicated emergency vehicle access route from Middlewich Road and a new servicing entrance from Flowers Lane. Extensive landscaping proposals also form part of the wider masterplan, helping to create a more accessible and welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors.

The project team assembled to deliver the ambitious scheme includes WSP and Ryder Architecture, supported by Gleeds, WT Partnership, Mott MacDonald, Greengage and PwC.

Construction is currently expected to commence in 2027, with the new hospital scheduled to become operational by 2032. Once services have transferred into the new facilities, demolition of the remaining older buildings will begin, with the final phases of the redevelopment anticipated to conclude in 2034.

As one of the first schemes within the Government’s New Hospital Programme to secure planning approval and move towards delivery, the Leighton Hospital redevelopment represents a major investment in the future of healthcare infrastructure. Beyond replacing outdated facilities, the project promises to provide a modern hospital environment designed around efficiency, patient care and long-term resilience, ensuring the people of Mid Cheshire have access to high-quality healthcare services for generations to come.

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