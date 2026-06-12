Emerging designs for new St Mary’s Hospital revealed

Emerging designs for the redevelopment of the St Mary’s Hospital site in Paddington have been revealed by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, as part of a second round of public consultation on its plans.

The redevelopment sees the construction of a new, 800-bed major trauma and general hospital to meet growing needs and make the most of new technologies and models of care. Instead of services being spread across several buildings developed piecemeal over time, the new hospital will be a single, taller building on a smaller footprint. This will also enable the wider regeneration of the site to include an expansion of the existing cluster of health and technology businesses (Paddington Life Sciences) that has developed around St Mary’s.

The latest proposals are informed by responses to the first phase of public consultation on redevelopment plans, which took place earlier this year and indicated strong support for the Trust’s approach.

Public engagement events

The Trust is now inviting patients, staff, local residents, businesses and community groups to feedback on the updated designs, online or at in-person events. This next phase of consultation will run from 4 June to 17 July 2026.

It includes three drop-in events, where anyone is welcome to find out more about the proposals, speak to the project team and share their views. These will take place at:

St Mary Magdalene Church (W2 5TF), Thursday 18 June, 1-7pm

Church Street Library Community Space (NW8 8EU), Saturday 20 June, 10am-2pm

St John’s Church (W2 2QD), Tuesday 23 June, 1-7pm.

There will also be an online webinar on Wednesday 17 June, 6pm, via Zoom. Registration is via the Trust’s website (www.imperial.nhs.uk/st-marys-development) or by emailing imperial.redevelopment@nhs.net.

The designs can also be viewed on the Trust’s website, along with an online survey on the proposals: www.imperial.nhs.uk/st-marys-development

Feedback from this phase will help shape the next stage of design development, before further consultation later in 2026 and submission of a planning application for the hospital and the wider site in spring 2027.

Increasingly urgent need for redevelopment

St Mary’s Hospital has been at the forefront of healthcare and innovation for more than 175 years. It is home to London’s busiest major trauma centre and has a long history of teaching and research breakthroughs, including the discovery of penicillin.

However, the St Mary’s estate is one of the oldest in the NHS, with parts dating back to its foundation in 1845. Imperial College Healthcare, the NHS trust that includes St Mary’s, has the NHS’s biggest backlog maintenance liability – the estimated cost of work needed to bring buildings up to an acceptable condition. And it’s getting worse – in the last four years, the Trust’s backlog maintenance liability increased by 22.5 per cent – or £157 million – far outstripping the £104 million it was able to spend on reducing backlog maintenance. This is increasing the scale and impact of building ‘failures’, including structural weakness in its main outpatient facility, requiring it to be closed with services relocated within the next year, significant structural problems in the Mint building requiring additional underpinning, and a range of other infrastructure issues creating infection and other safety risks.

Latest proposals

With funding from the Government’s New Hospital Programme, the Trust has been carrying out detailed design and planning work with the support of a wider programme team, including leading development managers Stanhope Plc, masterplan architects Allies and Morrison and hospital design architects HOK.

Bringing services together in one modern, taller facility – around 30-storeys high – will provide better links between emergency care, diagnostics, theatres and intensive care. It will be much easier for patients and visitors to navigate and be more efficient to operate. It is also being designed to be flexible – allowing spaces to be adapted easily if needs change, such as during the pandemic – and there will be integrated teaching, research and engagement spaces to support innovation and learning.

The busiest and most urgent services will be on the lower floors, so they are the easiest to reach, while wards will be in quieter areas with more privacy and natural light. And outdoor and communal areas, such as roof gardens, are being integrated into the design to support patients, visitors and staff. There will also be a helipad, bringing St Mary’s major trauma service into line with other services across the capital.

Wider masterplan

The new hospital will be built first, in a part of the estate that can be freed up relatively easily, allowing the existing hospital to run as normal during construction. Once services move into the new building, the rest of the site will be developed in line with the overall masterplan.

This includes the expansion of Paddington Life Sciences, the cluster of health and technology businesses that has developed around St Mary’s, generating jobs, investment and economic growth as well as even greater innovation. It also allows the whole site to be opened up with plans for new public spaces, more trees and greenery, improved access to the canal and better connections with the surrounding streets and neighbourhood. Making better use of the land around the hospital would also release value to support investment in the new NHS facilities.

Matt Tulley, redevelopment director at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said:

“St Mary’s Hospital is continuing its extraordinary track record in healthcare and innovation, but our facilities are simply no longer fit for purpose. Despite spending millions of pounds every year on maintenance, we can’t keep up with the rate of deterioration, which is why we are now seeing an increase in major building failures.

“We urgently need a new hospital, and we now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a future-proofed, landmark facility alongside wider regeneration that will bring even wider benefits for local communities. We want to hear from local residents and businesses, as well as patients and staff, to make sure we produce the best possible designs.”

Next steps

With partners in the wider St Mary’s Redevelopment Funding Taskforce, Imperial College Healthcare is continuing to explore additional financing sources and models to allow the main hospital building works to begin as soon as there is planning permission in place.

The Trust is aiming to submit a planning application for the hospital and the wider site in spring 2027, following further consultation on the next stage of designs this autumn. This could see the Trust achieve planning approval in 2028, allowing the main construction to get underway in 2030. This would allow the Trust to deliver a new hospital by 2035, compared to the current New Hospital Programme timetable which delays delivery until 2043 at the earliest.



Find out more and take part in the consultation: www.imperial.nhs.uk/st-marys-development

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