Double Success for Accent at the Housing Heroes Awards

Accent, who has head offices in Bradford and Peterborough, is celebrating double success at this year’s Housing Heroes Awards, recognising both its commitment to customer voice and the people-first culture they have built together over the past 18 months.

Accent winners included customer Richard Wilkinson, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Accent’s Culture and People team, who were named Team of the Year (Over 10,000 homes).

72-year-old Richard, from Bradford, is not only a long-standing customer of 35 years, but he was also Accent’s only customer Board member, helping ensure that customers’ voices are heard at the very highest level. His journey with Accent reflects something deeper than tenancy, it is a lifelong commitment to community, fairness and making a difference to his community and the wider sector.

Richard said: “I was honoured and humbled to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. I do so really on behalf of hundreds of residents who, over the years, have worked with landlords to improve outcomes for customers and their communities.”

Nick Apetroaie, CEO at Accent, added: “I am incredibly proud of everything we’re achieving at Accent. Our investment in people and culture is making a real difference, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised. Congratulations to our Culture and People team on this well-deserved award, and to Richard Wilkinson, whose dedication and contribution to Accent and the wider housing sector have been truly exceptional. I’d also like to congratulate all of this year’s finalists from Accent and across the sector.”

Debbie Hinbest, Executive Director of People and Culture, said: “I am beyond proud to see Accent recognised through awards that celebrate the outstanding work taking place across our organisation. These achievements reflect the dedication, passion and commitment of our colleagues and customers, who work every day to make a difference.

“Our People Strategy is more than a plan on paper. It is brought to life by leaders and colleagues who care deeply about creating a great place to work, helping people thrive and enabling us to deliver the very best service for our customers.

“Accent is a place to grow, belong and make a difference together. A special congratulations to Richard on this well-deserved recognition.”

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