POD Management Celebrates Outstanding Success at the ACE Awards 2026

Multiple Wins and Industry Recognition Highlight POD’s Commitment to People, Service and Excellence in Property Management

POD Management is celebrating an exceptional night of success at the prestigious ACE Awards 2026, hosted by The Property Institute (TPI) at London’s iconic Old Billingsgate venue.

Widely regarded as one of the residential property sector’s most respected awards programmes, the ACE Awards bring together leading professionals from across the industry to recognise excellence in property management.

POD Management was honoured to receive multiple awards and Highly Commended recognitions, reflecting both the organisation’s commitment to excellence and the exceptional talent within its teams.

The company was named Winner of the Employee Training and Development Award, recognising its ongoing investment in creating opportunities for professional growth and career progression.

POD also received Highly Commended recognition in two other company categories: Managing Agent of the Year (10,001-20,000 units) and Outstanding Customer Service.

Individual achievements were also celebrated, with three POD team members taking home top honours. Gemma Dicker was named Unsung Hero, Elena Marian won Wellbeing Champion, and Eloise Stratford was awarded Rising Star.

Further success came through additional Highly Commended individual recognitions. Negin Mortazavi and Sara de Sousa were recognised in the On-Site Staff Member category, while Roxanne Steenkamp received Highly Commended for Wellbeing Champion.

These accolades reflect the dedication, professionalism and passion demonstrated by POD Management teams every day in delivering exceptional service to clients, residents and communities.

David Goldberg

Commenting on the success, POD Management CEO David Goldberg said:

“This is an amazing achievement, and I am exceptionally proud of everyone at POD who has contributed to our success as a company, especially those team members who have rightly received individual recognition. It demonstrates the breadth of talent across the business and recognises this is a team effort. Being shortlisted alone is no small feat, and every person and team nominated deserves to take a moment to celebrate their contribution.

These awards reflect the standards we set ourselves every day – investing in our people, supporting wellbeing, and delivering a consistently high level of service for residents and clients.

To be recognised across so many categories is a real credit to the strength, talent and commitment we have across POD. Congratulations to the entire team, and well done to all the other winners and finalists recognised on the night.”

The ACE Awards celebrate the very best in property management, offering recognition, visibility and an opportunity to showcase excellence across the sector. For POD Management, this year’s results are a reflection of the company’s values, culture and commitment to raising standards across the industry.

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