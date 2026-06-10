Dräger showcases advanced respiratory protection at Hillhead 2026

(Hillhead 2026, 23-25 June) Dräger, an international leader in medical and safety technology, will showcase a range of Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) designed to protect construction and quarrying workers from harmful particles, gases and vapours.
Central to Dräger’s lineup is the X-plore 8000. A versatile, customisable system, the X-plore 8000 combines a choice of blower units with headpieces including hoods, face shields, helmets, and welding visors, as well as a comprehensive selection of filters, charging options, carrying solutions, and accessories.
The newly launched X-plore 8300 will be another important element of the Dräger’s stand. The smallest and lightest PAPR in its class, the 8300 is designed for safe and intuitive operation and easy cleaning. The rugged unit provides reliable respiratory protection, even in the demanding environments seen in construction and quarrying, and also offers excellent wearing and breathing comfort.
Visitors will also be able to see how the Dräger X-plore 8500 blower unit provides respiratory protection and comfort without breathing resistance. Built for daily use in tough industrial environments, it combines robust construction with low-maintenance operation. A wide range of accessories makes the system fully customisable to specific workplace needs, and safety functions help minimise user errors while ensuring reliable protection.
For hazardous atmospheres, the Dräger X-plore 8700 Ex is engineered for environments with flammable or combustible substances and potentially explosive atmospheres. ATEX-certified, the unit is approved for use in Ex zones 1, 2, 21, and 22. Encapsulated electronics, anti-static materials, and smart supervisory controls ensure both safety and operational reliability in the most demanding conditions.
Tom Pearson, Marketing Manager (Industry) Breathing Systems & Engineered Solutions at Dräger says Hillhead provides an excellent platform to demonstrate the breadth of Dräger’s expertise in respiratory protection: “Our X-plore PAPR range is built to deliver reliable, comfortable, and flexible protection for workers exposed to dust and hazardous particles, reflecting our commitment to safety in industrial environments.”
Dräger’s stand is located at RC7 in the registration Pavillion.
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