BW rolls out raspberry hi-vis to strengthen site visibility and accountability

BW: Workplace Experts (BW) is introducing mandatory raspberry hi-vis for subcontractor operatives across all its new fit out projects, creating a standardised identification system which is currently spanning 14 live sites and 137 supply chain partners.
The London-based fit out contractor is implementing the raspberry hi-vis for all subcontractor operatives working across its new project sites, forming part of a three-colour identification system. BW project teams wear black hi-vis, visitors wear white, and subcontractor operatives wear raspberry. In the past 30 days alone, more than 1,660 operatives from 137 partner companies have signed in across BW sites, accounting for almost 19,000 individual site entries by its supply chain.
On active fit out and refurbishment projects, where multiple trades and subcontractors often work simultaneously, clear identification plays an important role in supporting day-to-day coordination, emergency response and workforce wellbeing. BW’s colour-coded system gives site teams an immediate reference point to understand who is on site and their relationship to the project.
Lorna Killick, Head of Business Transformation at BW: Workplace Experts, said: “On a busy site, you can have dozens of people from different companies working in the same space. Knowing who is on site, who they work for and whether they’re supposed to be there is an important part of running a safe, well-managed project.
“We wanted a system that reinforced our commitment to Defect Free project journeys by enhancing the full site experience from day one. Where safety messages sometimes blend into the background, particularly in environments where people are exposed to the same visual cues every day, raspberry is an unmistakeable signal of a BW site member. It stands out.
“This isn’t about changing hi-vis for the sake of it. It’s about creating consistency across our projects and supply chain. The colour is becoming a shorthand for accountability, familiarity and looking out for each other.”
Unlike project-specific branded PPE, which is commonplace in the industry, the standardised raspberry hi-vis can be used by operatives as they move between BW projects. This creates a consistent experience for returning supply chain partners while reducing the waste associated with single-project PPE that cannot be used elsewhere.
To mark the roll-out of the initiative, BW has launched a ‘Raspberry Week’ campaign from 22-26 June 2026, turning its logo, website, sites and support centre raspberry to highlight the thinking behind the policy and encourage conversation about visibility and accountability in live construction environments.
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