First ultra-rapid EV hub in Fastned & Places for London partnership lands near Heathrow Airport with a week of free charging

Major milestone as new 12-bay ultra-rapid Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub opens at Hatton Cross, the first of 25 planned to open across London by the Places for London and Fastned partnership



Taxis, cars and commercial vehicles benefiting from easier ultra-rapid 24/7 charging, powered entirely by 100 per cent renewable energy, with toilet facilities, extra wide bays and two fully accessible charging spaces to ensure EV charging is sustainable and accessible for everyone



To celebrate the official opening, the Hatton Cross charging hub will offer five days (a ‘working week’) of free charging from Monday 15 June to Friday 19 June 2026

The Fastned and Places for London partnership has officially opened its first state-of-the-art ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Hatton Cross Underground station, marking a major milestone for London’s green transport infrastructure.

Launched by Seb Dance (Deputy Mayor for Transport), Mete Coban MBE (Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy), and Andy Lord (London’s Transport Commissioner), alongside Fastned Co-founder and CEO Michiel Langezaal and Fastned UK Director Tom Hurst, the event also featured a zero-emission capable black cab, ambulance, and TfL van, showcasing the growing range of electric fleet capability now available. To celebrate the official opening, the new Hatton Cross charging hub will offer five days of free charging, from Monday 15 June to Friday 19 June 2026. Drivers just need to turn up, authorise their charge with their normal payment method and then enjoy free charging on Fastned.

The new EV hub, part of work to deliver on the Mayor’s manifesto target of up to 40,000 charge points in London by 2030, is the first of 25 planned to be delivered across London by the partnership, has been designed with accessibility and comfort in mind. It includes extra-wide bays and two fully accessible charging spaces in line with the latest British Standards Institution guidance, alongside weather protection provided by Fastned’s signature yellow solar canopies. The hub also has CCTV coverage throughout the site and 24/7 multilingual customer support, ensuring a safe, easy and enjoyable experience for all users.

Open 24/7 and powered entirely by renewable energy, the hub features 12 ultra-rapid (400kW) charging bays, capable of delivering up to 100 miles (around 160 kilometres) of range in just five minutes. It is strategically located within easy access to Heathrow Airport, the M25, M4 and A30, making it a convenient stop for airport commuters, residents, taxi and private hire drivers, and business fleets.

Many drivers, particularly in London, depend on public charging, with the UK having around 2 million battery electric vehicles on the roads now, and around 40 per cent of UK households lacking off-street parking. Designed for vehicles of all sizes, from cars and taxis to vans and smaller commercial vehicles, the hub helps tackle London’s space constraints, providing a welcome option where home or depot charging is not available.

The capital leads the way in EV uptake nationally, with more than 175,000 battery electric cars and vans already registered in the capital. EV numbers on the road in London are projected to reach to over 1 million by 2030, making up to 36 per cent of London’s car and van fleet. This hub contributes directly to 2030 forecasts for EV infrastructure and marks a tipping point for London as over half of the high-powered chargers needed by the end of the decade have now been delivered.

The partnership aims to make ultra-fast charging more accessible by creating a city-wide network of hubs which are thoughtfully designed for all users, with planning already in place for a flagship 36-bay location at Hanger Lane and an 8-bay hub at East Finchley Underground station car park.

Three other sites are within the planning process across Newham, Haringey, and Barking and Dagenham, with a further seven sites due to be submitted for borough review by the end of the year. Alongside accessible charging, every site will also deliver community benefits, with a share of revenue supporting local projects and climate initiatives. The partnership is also dedicated to tackling the growing “green skills” gap, providing apprenticeships, work experience placements, and employment opportunities to help upskill Londoners and secure the future of the city’s green transition

“Hatton Cross is a landmark moment for our joint venture with Places for London, and a major step in powering up the capital where it matters most. Positioned on a key route near Heathrow, this hub is built for constant movement and for the switch to electric to happen at pace.

“With ultra-rapid charging, weather-protected bays and effortless access, this site is designed around people on the go. Whether you’re commuting, visiting, running a fleet or living with or without a driveway, we’re making charging simpler, faster and more reliable for everyone.”Tom Hurst, Fastned UK Country Director

“Opening our first hub at Hatton Cross with Fastned shows what collaboration can achieve. This is a sustainable, inclusive infrastructure that drivers can rely on where it’s needed most. This is just the start of a city-wide network of ultra-rapid hubs, which sets a benchmark for future EV charging developments, supporting a cleaner, more sustainable transport network across the capital with Hatton Cross perfectly positioned to serve the high volumes of traffic around Heathrow in a safe and comfortable environment.” John Colgan, Places for London Electric Vehicle Charging Hubs Project Manager

“The opening of this new charging hub is an important step in helping more Londoners switch to electric vehicles and play their part in tackling the climate crisis. As more people choose electric cars, vans and taxis, it’s vital that we provide the charging infrastructure needed to support them, reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and supporting our transition to a net zero city.

“This is the first of 25 new ultra-rapid charging hubs planned across London, helping make charging easier and more convenient, particularly for people who don’t have access to off-street parking. These new hubs also represent important progress towards delivering on the Mayor’s manifesto commitment to support the rollout of up to 40,000 electric vehicle charge points across London by 2030. Powered by renewable energy and designed to be accessible for all users, they will help us build a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.”Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy

“The launch today of the Hatton Cross ultra-rapid charging hub is a vital driver for investment growth in zero-emission commercial vehicles across London and the first of 25 such hubs to be delivered by this important partnership. The provision of ultra-rapid charging facilities designed for larger vehicles and located along key freight routes is essential to supporting the express parcel sector’s ongoing transition to zero-emission fleets.”Amanda Francis, AICES Chief Executive Officer

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