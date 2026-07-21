NG Bailey Group accelerates fleet transformation with Webfleet

NG Bailey is working with Webfleet, Bridgestone’s advanced fleet management solution, to support a major fleet transformation programme focused on improving safety, operational performance, sustainability and compliance.

As one of the UK’s leading power, engineering and infrastructure services businesses, NG Bailey operates a fleet of more than 600 light commercial vehicles, supporting critical customer services nationwide.

In recent pilot trials, the solution helped the company significantly reduce CO₂ emissions by improving fuel economy by 3% and reducing wasted fuel by 25%.

Lee Jackson, Group Fleet Manager at NG Bailey, said: “Our investment in Webfleet is about much more than telematics. It is helping us create a safer working environment for our colleagues, improve operational performance and make more informed decisions about the future of our fleet.

“The platform supports NG Bailey’s long-standing ‘Safety First & Foremost’ culture, but equally important is giving our managers and drivers better information, reducing unnecessary administration and supporting our journey towards a more sustainable fleet.”

Webfleet’s OptiDrive 360 driver performance monitoring provides real-time insight into driving behaviours, allowing NG Bailey to deliver targeted coaching, support and development opportunities for drivers. During the pilot phase, harsh driving events fell by 25%, speeding by 26%, idling by 5% and camera-triggered safety incidents by 35%.

Integrated AI-enabled safety cameras are providing additional protection for both drivers and the wider public by identifying high-risk behaviours and providing objective evidence when incidents occur. “This helps us protect our drivers, challenge fraudulent claims and ensures we can make fair, informed decisions based on facts,” said Jackson.

The technology is also supporting Zenith, NG Bailey’s fleet management partner, to provide a more proactive approach to maintenance. Automated vehicle inspections, fault reporting and maintenance alerts are all helping to identify issues earlier, reduce downtime and ensure vehicles remain safe and roadworthy.

“By identifying issues earlier and using real-time vehicle data, we can reduce disruption, improve maintenance planning and maximise vehicle availability for operational teams,” said Danni Fearon, Strategic Programme Lead at Zenith.

The platform is also supporting NG Bailey’s long-term sustainability ambitions. Using real-world vehicle utilisation, mileage and route data, the business is assessing where electric vehicles can be successfully introduced.

Live vehicle tracking, digital driver identification and utilisation reporting are helping improve workforce planning, fleet utilisation and customer service delivery across several business divisions.

“One of the most important aspects of this programme has been the partnership approach,” said Jackson. “Webfleet has worked alongside NG Bailey and Zenith to understand our long-term objectives and help shape a solution that delivers real value. Together we are building a safer, smarter and more sustainable fleet that supports both our people and our customers.”

Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director UK & Ireland at Webfleet, added: “By combining driver safety, vehicle compliance, operational efficiency and sustainability into a single connected platform, NG Bailey is creating a future-ready fleet capable of supporting its ambitious business objectives.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals