FIS launches new Training Module to support changes in Welsh Building Regulation

FIS has launched a short, targeted e-learning module: The Building Safety Act Wales 2026 to help contractors, designers and specialists prepare for significant changes to building regulations in Wales coming into force on 1st July 2026.
From that date, a new building safety regime will come into force in Wales, introducing fundamental changes to how building work is regulated, approved and enforced. While closely aligned with the principles of the Building Safety Act 2022 introduced in England, the Welsh system is not identical and will operate through different regulators, processes and documentation requirements.
What is changing in Wales?
Wales is introducing a dutyholder‑led regulatory framework that applies to all regulated building work, with additional and more stringent requirements for higher‑risk buildings (HRBs). The system has strong parallels with the English regime, but there are important practical differences that contractors, designers and specialists need to understand.
Key features of the Welsh regime include:
- A dutyholder framework similar to England, applying to clients, designers, contractors, principal designers and principal contractors
- Mandatory competence requirements for individuals and organisations carrying out design or building work
- Replacement of the traditional “deposit of plans” system with a new application‑based building control approval process
- Strengthened enforcement powers, including compliance notices, stop notices and extended enforcement periods
- A separate staged approval system for higher‑risk buildings, administered through local authority building control rather than a Building Safety Regulator
A significant difference from the English system is that Wales has not created a standalone Building Safety Regulator. Higher‑risk buildings and enforcement remain within the jurisdiction of local authority building control, with different approval routes, statutory declarations and appeal mechanisms. The Welsh regime also defines higher‑risk buildings more broadly, capturing buildings with at least one residential unit as well as hospitals and care homes with overnight stays.
What the FIS Wales 2026 module covers
The new FIS training module is targeted at those who have already completed the Introduction to the Building Safety Act and now need to understand how the Welsh system works in practice. It provides:
- A clear explanation of how the Welsh building safety regime has evolved
- An overview of the dutyholder and competence requirements applying from July 2026
- Practical guidance on the new building control approval process
- Detailed insight into higher‑risk building procedures, staged approvals and prescribed information
- Clarity on enforcement powers and what they mean in practice
- A plain‑English explanation of transitional arrangements for projects already underway
Preparing for July 2026
Transitional provisions mean that some projects already in the system before 1st July 2026 will continue under the current arrangements. However, any project that has not deposited full plans or secured acceptance of an initial notice by that date will need to comply with the new Welsh regime from the outset.
With increased emphasis on competence, accountability and documented compliance, now is the right time for organisations to ensure their teams understand how the Welsh system operates.
FIS remains committed to supporting the finishes and interiors sector through the biggest regulatory change in a generation. Alongside this new Wales‑specific module, FIS continues to provide guidance, training and practical tools to help members manage risk, improve safety and remain compliant.
To access the course, visit the FIS E-Learning Academy. For any questions about the regulations contact the FIS team at info@thefis.org or 0121 707 0077.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals