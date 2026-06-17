Reds10 Group announces strategic investment in façade specialist Mad About Facades, strengthening in-house delivery capability

Reds10 Group has completed a strategic investment in façade specialist Mad About Facades (MAF), strengthening Reds10’s vertically integrated, industrialised construction model by bringing façade design and delivery fully in-house, enhancing quality, efficiency and control across projects.
Mad About Facades is a specialist façade and cladding contractor, delivering façade design, manufacture and installation across the defence, education and residential sectors. The business has grown rapidly since launching, with a team of nine employees supported by a workforce of up to 30 operatives delivering projects across the UK. Notable schemes include Single Living Accommodation for the Ministry of Defence, alongside education projects at Thomas Telford School and Connaught SEND School.
Reds10 and Mad About Facades have worked together since February 2025, with Reds10 acting as a key client across MAF’s growing portfolio. The investment formalises this relationship, with Reds10 becoming a strategic shareholder, supporting the continued scaling of the business while strengthening Reds10’s ability to deliver façade packages as part of a fully integrated model.
Façades are a key component of modern offsite construction, and this investment builds on Reds10 Group’s wider strategy to bring critical construction capabilities in-house, supporting more efficient programme delivery and greater coordination across complex projects.
Last month, Reds10 Group completed a strategic investment in steel fabrication specialist ESL Fabrication Engineers (ESL), which specialises in the comprehensive delivery of steel fabrication across the UK, from manufacture and installation to repair and maintenance works.
Mad About Facades joins ESL as part of the Reds10 Group, bringing the total number of companies in the Group to twelve, including Reds10 and its sister businesses. The Group structure brings together complementary businesses under one roof to drive the industrialisation of construction, supported by data-led processes and AI integration across the development lifecycle.
Paul Ruddick, Chief Executive of Reds10 Group, said: “Bringing façade capability into the Group is an important step in strengthening our fully integrated model. Mad About Facades has an excellent reputation for quality and delivery, and this investment allows us to align façade design and manufacture more closely with our wider operations. As we continue to grow, having this expertise in-house will be key to driving efficiency, innovation and consistency across our projects.”
Warren Moses, Commercial Director of Mad About Facades, added: “Joining the Reds10 Group marks an exciting new chapter for Mad About Facades. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a business, building our reputation on technical expertise, innovation and a commitment to delivering high-quality façade solutions. Reds10 has established itself as a leader in industrialised construction, and its vision closely aligns with our own ambitions for quality, efficiency and continuous improvement. By becoming part of the Group, we can combine our specialist façade expertise with a fully integrated delivery model, creating significant opportunities for growth, collaboration and innovation.”
The investment follows Reds10’s continued growth and its ambition to further expand its presence across key sectors, including defence, education, justice and health, alongside an increasing focus on affordable housing and temporary accommodation.
Reds10 manufactures all its buildings off-site at its advanced construction facility in Driffield, East Yorkshire, where it operates five factories totalling 300,000 sq ft. By investing in its own capabilities and supply chain, the Group is able to deliver sustainable, high-quality buildings with greater certainty, from concept through to completion.
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