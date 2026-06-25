Installation excellence celebrated at 2026 BIFIS awards

The British Institute of Fitted Interiors Specialists hosted it’s fifth annual awards, the BIFIS Awards, last night, 23 June 2026 at the NEC Birmingham, in partnership with InstallerSHOW.

The BIFIS Awards programme, which launched in 2021, has seen continuous year-on-year growth, attracting more than 200 entries in its fifth year, from both businesses and individuals, across eighteen categories, including the introduction of the Installer’s Choice awards, with installers voting for the best products and retailers in the sector. There was also the presentation of the Special Recognition Award which was presented to Simon Acres of the Simon Acres Group.

The 2026 BIFIS Award winners are:

Young Installer of the Year 2026

Ethan Houghton, Ken Beard & Son

Community Champion of the Year 2026

Steve Redding, SR Home Installations

Customer Service Champion of the Year 2026

Regal Kitchens Limited

Apprentice of the Year 2026

Skye Rayer-Chu, Miles Bathrooms & Kitchens Limited

BIFIS Apprentice of the Year 2026 – Skye Rayer-Chu

Environmental Champion of the Year 2026

Rehome

Industry Newcomer 2026

Miles Bathrooms & Kitchens Limited

Bedroom Installer of the Year 2026

Andrew Gallimore, C H Joinery Solutions Limited

Bathroom Installer of the Year 2026

James Johnson, Johnson Design & Installation

Kitchen Installer of Year 2026

Andy Snelson, That Kitchen Fitter

BIFIS Kitchen Installer of the Year – Andy Snelson

Installation Manager of the Year 2026

Gurpreet Singh Sudan, Easy Bathrooms

Installation Business of the Year 2026

Ken Beard & Son Limited

The Installer’s Choice Awards :

Installer-friendly product of the Year 2026

Affinity Magnetic Track Lighting, Sensio Lighting Group

Independent Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2026

Christian Andrews Interiors

Independent Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2026

Lima Kitchens

Bedroom Retailer of the Year 2026

JLC Interiors

National Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2026

Easy Bathrooms

National Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2026

Wren Kitchens Limited

Special Recognition Award 2026

Simon Acres

The evening was a great success, with some of the industry’s most prominent brands and businesses in attendance, alongside shortlisted finalists from the fitted interiors installation sector. The evening was hosted by TV presenter and writer, Philippa Forrester, and guests were also entertained with a pre-match Q&A session with ex-England footballer, Steve Hodge, before a live screening of FIFA World Cup match between England and Ghana.

BIFIS CEO, Damian Walters commented “The BIFIS Awards are now an established fixture in the fitted interiors industry calendar. Recognising and rewarding the dedication, skill and professionalism of installers is essential, as they are often the driving force behind successful fitted interiors projects. The BIFIS Awards not only celebrate excellence but also help promote higher standards across the sector and inspire the next generation of installation professionals and businesses.

It was fantastic to see so many deserving individuals and companies receive recognition, supported by the businesses they work alongside. The level of engagement from across the industry continues to be outstanding, whether through nominations, sponsorship or attendance and last night’s event reflects the importance and growing influence of the fitted interiors installation community.”

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