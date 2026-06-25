Installation excellence celebrated at 2026 BIFIS awards

The British Institute of Fitted Interiors Specialists hosted it’s fifth annual awards, the BIFIS Awards, last night, 23 June 2026 at the NEC Birmingham, in partnership with InstallerSHOW.
The BIFIS Awards programme, which launched in 2021, has seen continuous year-on-year growth, attracting more than 200 entries in its fifth year, from both businesses and individuals, across eighteen categories, including the introduction of the Installer’s Choice awards, with installers voting for the best products and retailers in the sector. There was also the presentation of the Special Recognition Award which was presented to Simon Acres of the Simon Acres Group.
The 2026 BIFIS Award winners are:
Young Installer of the Year 2026
Ethan Houghton, Ken Beard & Son
Community Champion of the Year 2026
Steve Redding, SR Home Installations
Customer Service Champion of the Year 2026
Regal Kitchens Limited
Apprentice of the Year 2026
Skye Rayer-Chu, Miles Bathrooms & Kitchens Limited
Environmental Champion of the Year 2026
Rehome
Industry Newcomer 2026
Miles Bathrooms & Kitchens Limited
Bedroom Installer of the Year 2026
Andrew Gallimore, C H Joinery Solutions Limited
Bathroom Installer of the Year 2026
James Johnson, Johnson Design & Installation
Kitchen Installer of Year 2026
Andy Snelson, That Kitchen Fitter
Installation Manager of the Year 2026
Gurpreet Singh Sudan, Easy Bathrooms
Installation Business of the Year 2026
Ken Beard & Son Limited
The Installer’s Choice Awards :
Installer-friendly product of the Year 2026
Affinity Magnetic Track Lighting, Sensio Lighting Group
Independent Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2026
Christian Andrews Interiors
Independent Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2026
Lima Kitchens
Bedroom Retailer of the Year 2026
JLC Interiors
National Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2026
Easy Bathrooms
National Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2026
Wren Kitchens Limited
Special Recognition Award 2026
Simon Acres
The evening was a great success, with some of the industry’s most prominent brands and businesses in attendance, alongside shortlisted finalists from the fitted interiors installation sector. The evening was hosted by TV presenter and writer, Philippa Forrester, and guests were also entertained with a pre-match Q&A session with ex-England footballer, Steve Hodge, before a live screening of FIFA World Cup match between England and Ghana.
BIFIS CEO, Damian Walters commented “The BIFIS Awards are now an established fixture in the fitted interiors industry calendar. Recognising and rewarding the dedication, skill and professionalism of installers is essential, as they are often the driving force behind successful fitted interiors projects. The BIFIS Awards not only celebrate excellence but also help promote higher standards across the sector and inspire the next generation of installation professionals and businesses.
It was fantastic to see so many deserving individuals and companies receive recognition, supported by the businesses they work alongside. The level of engagement from across the industry continues to be outstanding, whether through nominations, sponsorship or attendance and last night’s event reflects the importance and growing influence of the fitted interiors installation community.”
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