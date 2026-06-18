Quarry on driving down emissions: Certas Energy HVO set to power official shuttle buses at UK’s biggest quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition

Reinforcing its ongoing commitment to the construction sector, Certas Energy, the UK’s leading independent fuel distributor, will be one of the sponsors at Hillhead, the country’s largest quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition, running from 23rd until 25th June.

As part of its sponsorship of the event, which will take place in cavernous Hillhead Quarry in Buxton, the country’s leading fuel and energy transition partner will also be supplying approximately 2,000 litres of its Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) to power the site’s official shuttle buses, which will transport up to 20,000 attendees to and from the huge quarry site across three dynamic, action-packed days.

Compared to standard diesel, HVO can cut life-cycle GHG emissions by up to 90%*. This means that a delivery of 2,000 litres from Certas Energy could drive down emissions by up to 5,164KG of CO2e** over the three-day period, highlighting the significant role lower-carbon fuels can play in reducing the environmental impact of large-scale events.

In addition to lowering carbon emissions, HVO can also contribute to improved local air quality compared to standard diesel emissions, helping to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PMs) and carbon monoxide (CO), a positive outcome for attendees and surrounding communities.

As a drop-in alternative to red and white diesel, HVO can typically be used in existing engines without the need for costly modifications or downtime, making it an accessible and practical step for business owners looking to transition to lower-carbon fuel solutions*.

HVO is playing an increasingly significant role as a transitional fuel, enabling customers to reduce emissions by up to 90%* compared with standard diesel from their operations while supporting longer-term net zero ambitions.

During Hillhead, Certas Energy will be exhibiting at stand A8, where brand representatives will proudly showcase how renewable fuels can effectively cut on-site emissions. The stand will also welcome attendees keen to explore bulk fuel, HVO, AdBlue and lubricants, all expert-backed solutions with a proven track record of keeping construction fleets efficient and reliable.

The team will also be demonstrating Certas Energy’s impressive new telemetry systems, which enable business owners to monitor fuel levels remotely, in real time, via a handy mobile app. This reduces the risk of runouts and minimises the need for reactive ordering, and customers purchasing a telemetry system during Hillhead can take advantage of a 10% discount.

Visitors to the stand will also have the chance to meet brand representatives from Flogas Britain, joining the Certas Energy team as a collective front, forming part of DCC Energy Great Britain.

As a trusted energy partner, Flogas Britain supports customers with reliable LPG, BioLPG and LNG energy solutions, helping to improve operational efficiency while taking practical steps towards a lower-carbon future.

Whether powering asphalt production, supporting off-grid sites or helping businesses reduce emissions, it works alongside customers to deliver practical solutions that meet their operational needs today, while supporting their journey to net zero.

Quarry Face will showcase 35 mighty machines in action, including large excavators, wheel loaders, dump trucks, dozers, hydraulic breakers, screening buckets and mist cannons, working in tandem.

Rock Processing, also known as ‘Crusher Alley’, will feature a range of tracked and skid-mounted crushers, screens, scalping grids and stockpiling conveyers side by side for Hillhead visitors to behold in wonder.

East Demo Area, aptly located to the east of the exhibition site, features a range of specialist crushers, shredders, screens and washing equipment, while the Registration zone will play host to rock processing and impressive recycling demonstrations.

Curated Demonstrations, new for Hillhead 2026, will welcome leading manufacturers at selected times throughout each day, with each invited to showcase their machines as part of a dynamic, curated live show hosted by broadcaster and technology presenter, Nikki Dean.

Combining live machine operation with expert commentary and manufacturer interviews, the dramatic action will be streamed onto a giant LED screen, set against the impressive quarry face backdrop. Visitors will gain a unique insight into exactly what these marvellous machines can do in real working conditions, while learning more about the latest product developments, technologies and innovations directly from the experts operating them.

Cathy Bailey, Energy Transition Manager at Certas Energy, said: “Construction is a very important sector for us, one we’ve been proudly supporting for more than 20 years, so we’re delighted to be attending and sponsoring Hillhead this year.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to support not only this brilliant event but the industry as a whole, engaging with attendees to showcase the energy transition possibilities available, whatever stage of their journey they may be at when they meet us.

“I’m incredibly proud to be attending Hillhead and look forward to meeting anyone keen to take the first step of their energy transition journey.”

To learn more about how the UK’s leading energy transition partner can support your business at any and every stage of your transition journey, visit the Certas Energy team at stand A8 during all three days of the action-packed event.

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