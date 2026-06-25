JD Gyms aims high with regional debut at Harlequin Watford

Harlequin Watford, the top 30 retail and leisure destinationowned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced the signing of JD Gyms, one of the UK’s fastest growing fitness operators.

Recognising the unique duality of Harlequin, which serves as both the heart of Watford and as a destination of choice for customers living in North London and across the Home Counties,

JD Gyms will bring high-spec, premium fitness facilities together with exceptional value to the centre.

At over 30,000 sq ft, the development will serve as a regional flagship for JD Gyms. It will deliver a fitness experience that combines a state-of-the-art gym and studio facilities with a huge range of cutting-edge equipment, all set within a bold, design-led space anchored by a striking glass atrium.

The brand will join Harlequin Watford’s carefully selected mix of leading UK and international retail and leisure operators, such as Uniqlo, Space NK, PuttShack, and Boom Battle Bar, adding to what is already a unique mix in the region. It will benefit from Harlequin Watford’s annual footfall of 17.2 million, which is ahead of many super regional centres in the UK, and cater to the destination’s diverse catchment, which extends into London and across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Robert Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “As Harlequin continues to evolve as a dual-purpose destination for both retail and leisure, the signing of such an in-demand brand as JD Gyms is another landmark moment for the centre’s ongoing evolution. Harlequin continues to welcome its visitors back time and time again, and the arrival of JD Gyms will create yet another reason for customers to spend more time at the centre as part of their active lifestyles.”

Darren Pallett, Property Director at JD Gyms, adds: “We are delighted to be bringing a new flagship gym to Harlequin Watford, combining standout design, exceptional facilities, and great value. The site provides us with a high-quality, high-footfall destination and it marks another step in our ambition to bring our award-winning concept to more locations across the South East.”

Set to open in autumn this year, the signing comes after the news that Activate, the fast-growing competitive socialising brand, is also joining the scheme. This, alongside JD Gym’s signing, reaffirms Harlequin Watford’s investment in best-in-class retail and leisure brands for its expansive catchment of 6.8 million people.

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