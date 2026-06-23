Retail Investment Continues as Superdry Chooses Lincoln’s Waterside Centre

Lincoln’s retail sector is set to receive another boost this summer as fashion brand Superdry prepares to open a new flagship-style store at the Waterside shopping centre, reinforcing confidence in well-located retail destinations and the continued evolution of the UK’s high street.

The retailer has secured an 11,200 sq ft unit across two floors within the popular retail and leisure destination, with fit-out works now underway ahead of an anticipated opening at the end of July.

The new store has been designed to provide dedicated retail environments for both menswear and womenswear, with the ground floor showcasing the brand’s women’s collections and the upper floor focused on men’s fashion.

The arrival of Superdry further strengthens Waterside’s occupier mix, joining a portfolio of established national retailers including H&M, Next, Rituals, The Body Shop, New Look, Accessorize and Office.

The announcement represents another positive milestone for Waterside following recent investment by property developer and investor Wykeland Group. Wykeland initially acquired the 130,000 sq ft shopping centre through a joint venture with Lincolnshire Co-op in 2023 before taking full ownership earlier this year, signalling its long-term commitment to the destination.

Jason Platten, Head of Retail and Leisure at Wykeland, described Superdry as a major addition to the centre, noting that the retailer’s decision to invest in Waterside reflects growing confidence in the scheme’s strong footfall and its position at the heart of Lincoln’s retail and leisure offer.

He added that Wykeland remains committed to investing in the centre to enhance the customer experience while attracting high-quality occupiers that support its long-term success and strengthen its appeal to both shoppers and brands.

For Superdry, the opening forms part of its wider strategy to invest in physical retailing, recognising the continued importance of well-designed stores in delivering engaging customer experiences alongside its online channels.

Founder and Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton said the new Lincoln store reflects the company’s commitment to creating attractive retail environments that showcase the brand’s evolving identity while bringing its latest collections closer to customers.

The investment highlights the continued resilience of high-quality regional retail destinations, with landlords increasingly focused on curating strong tenant mixes and investing in their assets to create vibrant, experience-led environments that support long-term commercial success.

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