Laura James Announces Major Expansion with New Facility Opening at DIRFT, Rugby on 1 July 2026

Award-winning home and interiors retailer, Laura James (AGTC Ltd) is proud to announce the official opening of its new operational facility, photography studio and showroom at DIRFT, Rugby, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and investment in the region.

The new facility brings together an expanded operational HQ, purpose-built studio space, and a modern customer showroom, creating a dynamic environment for clients, partners, and employees alike. The move represents one of the largest investments in the company’s history and reinforces Laura James’ long-term commitment to innovation, service excellence, and sustainable growth.

The expansion will deliver new employment opportunities within the local area with an estimated 200 jobs within the next 18 months, creating additional jobs across operations, customer service, project delivery and support functions. The investment also includes the introduction of a new fleet of company vans, further enhancing the business’s capacity to serve customers across the UK with an in-house delivery service launch.

Work in progress at new facility at DIRFT, Rugby

The opening comes during a period of exceptional performance for the business, which has achieved significant year-on-year growth while continuing to build its reputation as an industry-leading, award-winning organisation.

“This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Laura James,” says Matthew Talbot, CEO for Laura James. “Our new home at DIRFT provides the space, facilities and infrastructure needed to support the next phase of our journey. It’s a significant investment of over £4m in operational fit out and delivery fleet in both our business and the Rugby area, creating opportunities for growth, employment and innovation.”

“Most importantly, this move is about our people. We have built an amazing team and a culture that we’re incredibly proud of. This new facility gives us the perfect environment to continue creating great work, delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, and making new memories together as a team.”

Work in progress at new facility at DIRFT, Rugby

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