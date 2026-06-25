MILWAUKEE® Provides Complete Solution for Fully Cordless Service Calls

MILWAUKEE® introduces the M18™ Brushless Recovery Pump, delivering a breakthrough solution for HVAC professionals. Designed for residential and light commercial technicians, this cordless recovery machine transfers refrigerant out of HVAC systems so that repairs can be made. By eliminating the need for external power sources, MILWAUKEE® enables a fully cordless workflow that optimises speed and run time for service calls.
The M18™ brushless recovery pump delivers instant power and no hassle, giving HVAC technicians complete cordless convenience on the job.
By removing the need to search for outlets or manage extension cords, this solution streamlines service calls and maximises productivity. The recovery pump is A1, A2, and A2L compatible, reinforcing MILWAUKEE®‘s commitment to providing dedicated HVAC solutions that tackle core challenges without compromise.
Pairing the M18™ Brushless Recovery Pump with the existing M18 FUEL™ Vacuum Pump 5 CFM delivers a fully cordless service calls, unlocking productivity for HVAC technicians. Eliminating the need to search for outlets, ask customers for access to power, or drag extension cords onto a roof; this combination saves time and reduces job site frustrations. Both solutions are A1, A2, and A2L compatible to meet the refrigerant standards, giving technicians confidence while working with modern refrigerants.
This solution is equipped with a digital display for visibility in any environment. Helping protect equipment and ensure efficient operation, the self-purge feature removes refrigerant residues. A balanced carrying handle enables single-handed transport, making it easy to move the machine between service locations. These thoughtful design elements combine to deliver a solution that prioritises convenience, safety, and efficiency for HVAC professionals.
MILWAUKEE® remains unwavering in their commitment to delivering disruptive innovation by working alongside trade professionals to identify challenges and provide solutions that are unparalleled in enhancing job site safety and productivity.
Specifications
M18™ Brushless Recovery Pump
M18 BLRP-121
- Battery Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery System: M18™
- Intake Ports: ¼”
- Refrigerant: A1, A2, A2L
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 10.7 kg (M18 FB12)
Kit Includes: (1) M18™ Brushless Recovery Pump, (1) M18 FB12 Battery pack, (1) M12-18 FC Charger, (2) filters
To find out more about the new M18™ Brushless Recovery Pump see video footage of it in action or find your nearest store, please visit www.milwaukeetool.eu
Visit Milwaukee Tool UK’s Instagram and LinkedIn for further information.
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