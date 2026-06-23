MILWAUKEE® M18™ Lift Air Fan

MILWAUKEE® introduces its latest addition to the job site the M18™ Lift Air Fan, built for versatility and quick adjustments.
Built for demanding job sites, this fan delivers powerful personal cooling with full airflow control, a quick‑adjust scissor lift mount, and all‑day versatility on the MILWAUKEE® M18™ battery platform.
The integrated variable speed dial provides precise control, allowing users to adjust airflow to suit the application and job site conditions. Featuring up to 350° of horizontal fan head rotation and up to 210° of vertical tilt, this fan delivers exceptional control to direct airflow exactly where it is needed. A quick adjust clamp design enables fast, secure mounting to any scissor lift, reducing setup time and keeping airflow where operators need it. Designed for maximum compatibility, the quick adjust clamp securely mounts to both square and round rails, allowing the fan to be installed in seconds on any scissor lift.
An integrated tether point allows attachment of a tool lanyard, providing added security when used at height.
Engineered with an impact‑resistant housing and protection against dust and water ingress, the fan is built to withstand demanding job site conditions.
Powered by a high‑performance brushless motor, this fan delivers airflow speeds of up to 30 km/h and a volume of 1.274 m³/h, optimised for personal cooling in demanding commercial job site environments. Delivering dependable run time, the fan operates for up to 3.5 hours on high and up to 8 hours at 75% speed when paired with an M18™ 5.0 Ah REDLITHIUM™ battery.
Specifications
M18™ Lift Air Fan
M18 LAF-0
- Battery Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery System: M18™
- Air Volume: 1,274 m³/h
- Airflow Speed: 30 km/h
- Mounting: Handle, clamp
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 3.5 kg (M18 B5)
Kit Includes: (1) M18™ LAF
To find out more about M18™ Lift Air Fan see video footage of it in action or find your nearest store, please visit www.milwaukeetool.eu.
Visit Milwaukee Tool UK’s Instagram and LinkedIn for further information.
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