Noise and Wellbeing Central to Return-to-Office Strategy

As41 percent of UK businesses increased their requirement for on-site working, and nearly three-quarters of employers reported a rise in office attendance during the past year, a growing challenge is emerging: workplace noise.

While organisations continue to refine their hybrid working strategies, workplace design specialists Prestige Interiors say that many offices have not aligned with the expectations of a post-pandemic workforce. Years of home working have reset employees’ expectations around concentration, privacy and noise levels, making office acoustics an increasingly important factor in workplace satisfaction and productivity.

Research suggests that workplace noise is far more than a minor annoyance. A recent study found that higher sound levels in the workplace were associated with lower levels of work satisfaction, while previous research in open-plan offices identified noise as a significant factor affecting both employee wellbeing and job satisfaction. The findings underline the growing importance of acoustic design in creating workplaces where employees can focus, collaborate, and perform at their best.

This suggests that acoustic comfort is not simply a matter of preference, but a measurable factor influencing productivity, concentration, and workplace satisfaction in modern office environments.

Fiona MacMillan, Director for Prestige Interiors, thinks that the physical office environment is likely to play a role in whether return-to-office policies succeed. She commented, “We’re seeing a clear shift in how people experience the office after years of hybrid and remote working. Employees have become accustomed to quieter, more controlled environments at home, and returning to open-plan offices can feel overstimulating for many.

“Noise is no longer just an inconvenience; it’s a wellbeing and performance issue. If organisations want people back in the office regularly, they need to create spaces that actively support focus, not compete with it.”

“We are seeing an increased demand for acoustically balanced workspaces, including quiet zones, focus rooms, and flexible layouts that allow employees to choose environments based on task type. The trend reflects a broader shift in workplace expectations, where wellbeing is now viewed as part of office design rather than an optional consideration.”

For more information about Prestige Interiors, please visit www.prestigeinteriors.co.uk/services/office-fit-out-and-refurbishment

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