Reading PBSA Scheme Undergoes Major Refurbishment to Enhance Student Living

A significant refurbishment programme is underway at one of Reading’s established purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments, following Aprirose Real Estate’s appointment of Watkin Jones’ specialist asset enhancement division, Refresh, to deliver a comprehensive upgrade of Central Studios.

The investment follows Aprirose’s acquisition of the 141-studio development in 2025 and forms part of a wider strategy to reposition the asset, improve resident experience and strengthen its long-term performance within the increasingly competitive PBSA market.

Work began in March 2026 and is being delivered in carefully phased stages throughout the summer, allowing the building to remain fully operational while minimising disruption for students.

The refurbishment focuses on improving both private accommodation and communal facilities, ensuring the scheme meets the expectations of today’s student population while extending the operational lifespan of the asset.

Across the development, all 141 studios are receiving a programme of soft refurbishment, including redecoration, upgraded flooring and improvements to furniture. Student wellbeing has also influenced the design of the refurbishment, with new and upgraded mattresses being introduced in response to resident feedback.

Communal areas are also being transformed through the reconfiguration of reception and amenity spaces, creating more functional environments for studying, socialising and everyday living. Additional improvements include upgraded bathrooms, renewed joinery, enhancements to doors and windows, and the complete refurbishment of corridors, stairwells and lift lobbies with new finishes, lighting and flooring.

Delivering refurbishment works within a live operational environment presents its own challenges, requiring careful planning and close coordination to ensure day-to-day activities continue uninterrupted while construction progresses.

Andy Thorne, Technical Services Director at Watkin Jones, said the project demonstrates how carefully planned refurbishment and intelligent reconfiguration can successfully reposition an operational PBSA asset without disrupting residents. He added that the focus has been on improving how the building functions on a daily basis while delivering long-term value for the client.

Aprirose said its decision to acquire Central Studios was driven by Reading’s strong student accommodation fundamentals, including limited future supply, consistently high occupancy levels and opportunities to enhance the asset through active management and targeted investment.

As demand for high-quality student accommodation continues to grow across the UK, refurbishment and asset enhancement programmes are becoming increasingly important in helping operators improve resident satisfaction, extend building lifecycles and maximise long-term investment performance.

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