Study Inn Group achieves outstanding GSL results and fifth consecutive Gold Certified Operator status

Student accommodation owner, developer and operator, Study Inn, has achieved another year of exceptional results in the latest Global Student Living (GSL) Index.

Study Inn outperformed the private halls Net Promotor score benchmark of +26, with an overall Net Promoter score of +39, and retained its prestigious Global Student Living Gold Certified Operator status for the fifth consecutive year,

These results reflect Study Inn’s continued commitment to delivering premium student living experiences centred around wellbeing, hospitality, community, and service excellence.

Since launching in 2009, Study Inn has differentiated itself through a hospitality-led approach to student accommodation. Residents enjoy fully equipped gyms, yoga studios, wellness spas with saunas and steam rooms, study spaces, entertainment lounges, housekeeping services including fresh towels and bedlinen, and the benefit of dedicated 24/7 onsite teams.

Matt Shakespeare, Managing Director of Operations at Study Inn, commented: “What makes these results especially meaningful is that they come directly from the students themselves. Their feedback reflects the dedication, care and passion our teams bring every day to creating exceptional living experiences for our residents. We are committed to raising standards across the student accommodation sector and whilst premium facilities and cleanliness are now considered essentials, it is ultimately our people and our resident-focused culture that makes the real difference to what we provide.”

The Global Student Living Index is based entirely on direct student feedback, making it one of the most respected and credible measures of student satisfaction within the accommodation sector. Across the survey, Study Inn exceeded private halls benchmarks in every featured category, including:

Location – 90% vs 87%

Environmental Impact – 78% vs 71%

Value for Money – 71% vs 68%

Friendly Staff – 87% vs 84%

Overall Management – 86% vs 81%

Responsiveness of Team – 83% vs 79%Condition & Quality – 88% vs 77%

Cleaning Services – 88% vs 72%

Study Environment – 81% vs 76%

Social Events – 77% vs 69%

Internet – 87% vs 79%

Study Inn continues to expand its portfolio across the UK while maintaining its commitment to its brand standards of delivering market-leading accommodation, with exceptional levels of service, and resident satisfaction.

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