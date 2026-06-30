Retail Investment Continues as Footasylum Expands with Upgraded Trafford Centre Store

Footasylum has reinforced its commitment to bricks-and-mortar retail with the reopening of its significantly upgraded store at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester, as the retailer continues an ambitious programme of investment across its UK property portfolio.

The refurbished 17,178 sq ft store represents the latest phase of Footasylum’s national expansion strategy, reflecting growing confidence in prime retail destinations that continue to attract strong footfall and deliver engaging customer experiences.

Located within one of the UK’s premier shopping centres, the upgraded store has been designed to provide an enhanced retail environment, offering an extensive range of leading sportswear and lifestyle brands including Nike, Adidas Originals, ASICS, Saucony and Berghaus, alongside Footasylum’s own exclusive labels such as Monterrain and Forena.

The investment forms part of a wider programme of property and operational expansion that has seen the retailer open new stores in Manchester Arndale, Trinity Leeds and Merthyr Tydfil, while continuing to strengthen its presence in strategically important retail locations across the UK.

For the property and construction sector, the latest investment highlights the ongoing evolution of physical retail space. Modern retail fit-outs increasingly focus on creating flexible, experience-led environments capable of supporting changing consumer behaviours, premium product presentation and seamless integration with digital retail platforms.

Alongside its store expansion programme, Footasylum has continued investing in its wider operational infrastructure, including increasing warehouse capacity to support future growth and securing additional funding from HSBC UK to accelerate its ongoing rollout strategy. The business has also expanded into international markets across Central Europe and the Gulf region, demonstrating confidence in its long-term growth ambitions.

The retailer has also strengthened its leadership team with the recent appointment of Hannah Mercer as Chief Executive Officer and entered into a strategic partnership with British streetwear brand Trapstar, further enhancing its product offering and brand appeal.

Shannon Osman, Retail Director at Footasylum, described the upgraded Trafford Centre store as another landmark in the company’s UK expansion plans. She said the investment reflects Footasylum’s commitment to creating innovative retail destinations that strengthen customer engagement while offering an enhanced shopping experience in one of the country’s highest-performing retail centres.

The continued investment also demonstrates the resilience of well-located shopping destinations such as the Trafford Centre, where landlords and occupiers are working together to deliver high-quality retail environments that attract leading brands and support long-term asset performance.

As retailers continue to adapt their property strategies to changing consumer expectations, investment in modern store design, premium fit-outs and flagship locations remains an important driver of the UK’s retail property market, creating opportunities across construction, interiors, building services and commercial fit-out sectors.

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