Roofing apprentices say mentor support is key to building confidence in the trade

Roofing apprentices are opening up about the role that mentor support plays in building their confidence, enhancing their skills, and helping them progress within the trade.

The insight comes from applications submitted to the 2026 BMI UK & Ireland Apprentice of the Year competition, which this year received a record number of entries from apprentices.

Among the 68 applicants across pitched and flat roofing categories, more than two-thirds (68%) said they would first turn to a mentor, manager or experienced colleague when faced with a challenge on site. Roofing apprentices are opening up about the role that mentor support plays in building their confidence, enhancing their skills, and helping them progress within the trade.

Among the 68 applicants across pitched and flat roofing categories, more than two-thirds (68%) said they would first turn to a mentor, manager or experienced colleague when faced with a challenge on site, highlighting the importance of day-to-day support in helping apprentices develop both technically and professionally.

“I feel very confident and comfortable asking the people I work with,” one applicant shared, emphasising the vital role mentors play in apprenticeships. “I always ask my manager or others on site for help.”

Another apprentice added: “I feel lucky, my boss is always happy to show me what to do and teach me new things. I know I can always ask for help in my company.”

The findings suggest that apprentices prefer learning the trade through peer-to-peer interactions, alongside formal training routes, particularly when developing confidence on-site and learning to handle real-world challenges.

When peer support is unavailable, 20% of applicants indicated they would turn to free online resources, including Instagram, YouTube, and manufacturer-led content to learn from other skilled professionals. This suggests that practical learning, whether in person or online, is still highly valued in the trade, especially given the ongoing concerns about skills shortages.

“As a young person, I use YouTube to see if I can gain any knowledge there,” explained one apprentice.

The findings come at a time when the roofing industry continues to face significant recruitment and retention challenges.

According to the National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), the UK will need an additional 3,800 roofers by 2029. However, current training routes are projected to deliver only 1,550, resulting in a shortfall of over half.

Completion rates further compound this issue. The latest ‘Apprenticeship Gap Report’ reveals that the completion rate for roofing apprenticeships is just 28%, the lowest among construction trades, meaning nearly three in four roofing apprentices do not finish their training.

Several applicants also expressed ambitions to progress into leadership positions or eventually establish their own roofing business, reflecting the long-term career aspirations emerging across this year’s cohort.

The findings suggest strong workplace support and positive site cultures could play an important role in supporting these ambitions and improving retention within the industry. Stuart Farnell, Lead Technical Trainer at BMI Academy, said: “What stands out from this year’s applications is how much apprentices value having experienced people around them who are willing to support, teach and share their knowledge on site.

“Technical training is essential, but confidence, encouragement and practical guidance also play a huge role in helping apprentices develop successful long-term careers in roofing. Creating supportive environments where people feel able to ask questions and continue learning is incredibly important for the future of the industry.”

The final of the Apprentice of the Year competition will be held on July 22nd and 23rd, 2026, at the BMI Academy in Gloucestershire. To find out more about the event or training courses provided by the academy, visit: https://www.bmigroup.com/uk/bmi-academy/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Release&utm_campaign=Insights&utm_id=insights

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