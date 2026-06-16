Multibillion-pound theme park will inspire youngsters to pursue construction careers, hopes Actis

The buzz surrounding the planned creation of a multibillion-pound theme park in Bedfordshire is to be used to encourage children to consider careers in the construction industry when they leave school.

That’s the aim of insulation specialist Actis, a long-term champion of encouraging young people into the sector, often via outreach sessions in schools and colleges.

And with developers Comcast NBCUniversal promising to provide training and apprenticeships via colleges and universities throughout the construction and resort phase, the development of the newly named Universal United Kingdom Resort should be good news for the wider construction industry, believes Actis.

The US entertainment giant, which says it will invest an initial £5 billion into the resort and a further £1bn over its first decade, wants the theme park to become the most visited in Europe.

It says the work will generate around 20,000 jobs during the construction period, with a further 8,000 created after its opening in 2031.

The government will support the surrounding infrastructure development and transport links to the tune of £1.3 billion.

Actis East and Scotland regional sales director, Steven Ellis, who lives near the planned theme park, is due to take part in a ‘careers and aspirations’ day at a village school literally a stone’s throw from the site in the coming weeks.

He plans to reference the resort as an example of the kind of imaginative project open to those choosing a construction career path.

“The popular appeal and glamour of a theme park is a tangible and exciting example of the kind of project likely to strike a chord with those still at school. I’m hoping it will give them a real passion to be involved in an industry which can bring so much joy to millions of people all over the world,” he said.

“With the theme park’s creators predicting there will be 8.5 million visitors a year initially, rising to 12 million within 20 years of opening, the magnitude of the resort points to a great need for skilled tradespeople and apprentices.

“These will be required to work not only on the 476-acre theme park but also on the road and rail links being created and upgraded to allow access to the site. This is a career opportunity on their doorstep and I’m hoping they will share my enthusiasm!”

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