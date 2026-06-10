Taylor Wimpey secures planning approval for 272 new homes at Alconbury Weald

Taylor Wimpey East Anglia has announced that it will bring 272 new homes to Alconbury Weald, just north of Huntingdon, after receiving planning approval.



The new homes will be situated close to Alconbury Weald’s Runway Park, the former runway of RAF Alconbury, which will be a central part of the wider open space at Alconbury Weald. Taylor Wimpey’s new homes will provide a mix of one to five-bedroom homes including houses, apartments and townhouses. More than 12% of homes will be designated to affordable housing, including affordable rent and shared ownership.

Taylor Wimpey’s planning application was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council in May 2026, with works due to commence in late summer 2026 and the first homes set to go on sale in March 2027. They will form part of the wider Alconbury Weald masterplan, which is set to deliver up to 6,500 homes, local employment, education and community facilities.

Andrew Wright, Acting Technical and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said:“We’re pleased to have received planning approval for our new homes at Alconbury Weald. The development already has a thriving community of new homes, open green space and community facilities that we’re proud to become a part of. Not only will we be building 272 new homes at Alconbury Weald, but we will also be contributing to the 700 acres of open space with our own pocket park.

“We look forward to work commencing shortly and seeing the Alconbury Weald community continue to grow.”

Mike Jenner, Development Manager for Alconbury Weald master developer Urban&Civic, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Taylor Wimpey to Alconbury Weald. These will be their first homes here, further expanding the choice and diversity of homes available to those looking to join the Alconbury Weald community. Alongside new homes, Phase 3 will deliver a range of key amenities including a health centre, community centre and library, shops and services, a sports hub and the future Runway Park, supporting the continued growth of Alconbury Weald as a vibrant and well-connected place to live.”

For further information and to register your interest in the new homes at Alconbury Weald, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/cambridgeshire or https://www.alconbury-weald.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals