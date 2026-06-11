One Castlefield Plans Set to Transform Final Piece of Manchester Regeneration Puzzle

A striking new residential tower could soon reshape Manchester’s skyline after proposals were unveiled for a major city centre development that would bring nearly 600 new homes to one of the area’s last remaining vacant brownfield sites.

Developer Allied London has revealed plans for One Castlefield, a landmark scheme that would deliver 593 apartments across two new buildings in the Castlefield district. The proposals form part of the wider St George’s regeneration masterplan and would complete the final undeveloped parcel within the long-established vision for the area.

The development is being brought forward on behalf of investor Chatha Capital and is currently undergoing public consultation ahead of the submission of a formal planning application to Manchester City Council later this year.

Designed by internationally recognised architects Denton Corker Marshall, the scheme comprises a 46-storey residential tower alongside an adjoining eight-storey building on Ellesmere Street. Together, the two structures would replace a previously approved project that failed to progress following the collapse of an earlier development proposal.

The site has remained vacant since demolition works were completed after plans for a £75m residential scheme stalled several years ago. Allied London’s latest proposals aim to revitalise the location while making more efficient use of the city centre site.

The revised plans significantly increase the residential offering, with the number of homes rising by more than 40% compared with the previous consented scheme. The proposed tower would accommodate 436 apartments, while the adjoining lower-rise building would provide a further 157 homes.

The development would predominantly comprise one and two-bedroom apartments aimed at meeting growing demand for city centre living. However, a number of larger three and four-bedroom homes have also been incorporated into the proposals, supporting greater housing diversity within the scheme.

Gary Mather, Development Director at Allied London, said One Castlefield presents an opportunity to bring a long-vacant brownfield site back into productive use while completing a key element of the wider regeneration vision for the area.

If approved, the development would mark another significant milestone in Manchester’s continued growth, delivering new homes while reinforcing the city’s reputation as one of the UK’s most active urban regeneration markets.

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