Vistry and Housing Plus Group partner on 398 affordable homes at former Rugeley Power Station

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has signed contracts with Housing Plus Group to deliver 398 affordable homes at the former Rugeley Power Station site, after receiving planning permission to start work on the first 547 homes, the spine road, and associated public open space on the 139-hectare development.

The brownfield site, once home to a coal-fired power station that closed in 2016, has already undergone demolition and remediation works. The planning consent paves the way for delivery of the new neighbourhood, including around 2,000 homes in a mix of tenures including affordable homes, private rented sector homes (PRS) and homes for sale on the open market, alongside an all-through school, a riverside park and space for commercial use.

Michael Moore, Managing Director of Vistry North West Midlands, said: “Our partnership with Housing Plus Group to deliver 398 affordable homes is a major step forward for the regeneration of the former Rugeley Power Station site. Alongside securing planning permission for the first phase, it means we can now move ahead with confidence and begin creating a high-quality new community for Rugeley. Like many areas of the UK, the town has a severe shortage of housing, and this development will help address that need by delivering affordable and social rent homes, as well as PRS and open market homes, at pace.”

David Hall, Executive Director of Investment and Growth at Housing Plus Group said: “Delivering almost 400 new affordable homes marks a key moment in our partnership with Vistry and in the delivery of our development programme as we continue to create places people are proud to call home. This exciting strategic site is a key element of growing our provision of high-quality affordable homes. As a place-based leader, we are committed to delivering for our customers and communities in Staffordshire.”

Work is expected to start on the 547 dwellings, spine road and associated public open space and sustainable drainage measures over the coming weeks.

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